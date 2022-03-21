Swiss Open 2022 badminton: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal to lead India’s challenge - watch live streaming

Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will look to bounce back at the Swiss Open 2022 in Basel starting Tuesday after crashing out early from the All England Open.

Lakshya Sen, who became the first Indian men’s player in 21 years to clinch silver at the All England Open, pulled out from the BWF Super 300 event to recover for the Korea Open BWF Super 500 event in April.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, seeded second, will be up against world No. 32 Line Kjaersfeldt in the first round of women’s singles. PV Sindhu won the Syed Modi title in January but has faltered early in the European leg of the BWF events.

Saina Nehwal, who narrowly lost to eventual champion Akane Yamaguchi in the second round of the All England Open, will take on the seventh seed Wang Zhi Yi in the opener. Saina Nehwal has won the Swiss Open twice – in 2011 and 2012.

Aakarshi Kashyap, world No. 53, will take on world No. 23 Yvonne Li of Germany in her opener.

Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, meanwhile, will begin their individual campaign from the qualifiers.

Among the Indian men, Kidambi Srikanth, seeded seventh in the tournament, will get his campaign underway against a winner from the qualifiers.

Kidambi Srikanth, who has failed to notch up big wins since winning the silver at world championships in December, won the Swiss Open in 2015.

Other Indians who have won the Swiss Open in the past - HS Prannoy (2016) and Sameer Verma (2018) - are also in the fray. B Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, and Subhankar Dey complete the rest of the Indian men’s singles lineup at the Swiss Open 2022.

The Swiss Open 2022 will also see top Indian men’s and women’s doubles competing for the title.

After winning the India Open title in January, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the world No. 1 pair of Kevin Sukamuljo and Marcus Gideon in the All England Open quarter-finals. The Indian pair will take on Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in the opener.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy, seeded sixth, will face Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland in the first round.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, semi-finalists at the All England Open, will take on Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand in their women’s doubles opener.

The Swiss Open will conclude on March 27.

Where to watch the Swiss Open 2022 badminton live in India?

Live streaming of the Swiss Open 2022 will be available on the subscription-based Voot Select platform and Jio TV in India.

Swiss Open 2022: Indian badminton players

Men’s singles: Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth

Qualification round: Subhankar Dey

Women singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap

Qualification round: Malvika Bansod, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Ashmita Chaliha

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun.

Qualification round: Vasantha Kumar Hanumaiah Ranganatha/Ashith Surya, Bokka Navaneeth/B Sumeeth Reddy.

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

Qualification Round: Sai Pratheek/Sikki Reddy, MR Arjun/Treesa Jolly, T. Hema Nagendra Babu/Srivedya Gurazada, Dhruv Kapila/Gayatri Gopichand.