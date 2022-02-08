PV Sindhu: The double Olympic medallist holds an MBA degree!

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, also known as PV Sindhu, is one of the most decorated Indian athletes of all time.

The badminton star has dominated the courts for the last decade and is the only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals – a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020 – and a world championship title in 2019.

PV Sindhu has been winning trophies since her childhood, which catapulted her into the limelight at a very young age.

Sindhu has always been in the public eye, thanks to the huge media interest in her. Here we answer some of the most asked questions about PV Sindhu.

Where is PV Sindhu from?

PV Sindhu is from Secunderabad, which is the twin city of Hyderabad in Telangana, situated in the south of India.

However, there have been disputes regarding PV Sidhu’s birth state since Telangana was formed after separating from Andhra Pradesh.

Both states have laid claim to the badminton star, with some calling her a Telangana ‘bidda’ (kid in Telugu) and others countering by calling her an Andhra ‘ammayi’ (girl).

However, her mother P Vijaya has asserted that PV Sindhu is an Indian first, putting all arguments aside. “Let us all enjoy this moment of triumph and look forward to a golden finish and not engage in a debate,” she said after her daughter won silver at Rio 2016.

Who is PV Sindhu’s sister?

PV Sindhu has an elder sister named PV Divya, who was a national level handball player but pursued academics to become a doctor.

Divya got married to Sreeram Goalla in 2012 but PV Sindhu missed the wedding since it was on the same day as her final match at the Syed Modi International India Grand Prix.

"I will try to win the tournament and give it as a gift to her," PV Sindhu told IANS at the time. The Indian shuttler, unfortunately, lost to Indonesia’s Lindaweni Fanetri after a tough fight.

What is PV Sindhu’s height?

PV Sindhu is five feet 11 inches (179cm) tall. She is one of the tallest athletes in women’s badminton and uses her height well for better court coverage and searing smashes.

When did PV Sindhu start playing badminton?

PV Sindhu started playing badminton at the age of seven after getting inspired by Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand’s triumph at the All England Open 2001.

The young PV Sindhu first learnt the basics under late coach Mahboob Ali, at his academy located inside the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) stadium in Secunderabad.

PV Sindhu then shifted to Pullela Gopichand’s academy in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and traveled everyday with her father from her residence in Marredpally, a suburb in Secunderabad, which was around 25km from her new training center.

The youngster was very hardworking and committed to the sport since her childhood. “This is one of the most significant aspects of her game and should take her a long way,” Pullela Gopichand told the Hindu in 2008.

When was PV Sindhu’s debut?

PV Sindhu made her senior international debut on March 24, 2009, at the India Open in Hyderabad, where she lost to Aparna Balan in the qualifiers.

PV Sindhu’s first title at the senior level came at the Maldives International Challenge in 2011. She was just 15-years-old at the time.

Before switching full time to the senior level, Sindhu was already a force in the junior circuit, winning several tournaments in the domestic and international levels.

The Hyderabad youngster’s achievements included gold medals at the All India ranking tournaments (under-10 and under-13), National School Games (under-14 team) and sub-junior nationals (under-13 doubles).

PV Sindhu won bronze at the 2009 Sub-Junior Asian Badminton Championships, which was her debut international event at any level.

What is PV Sindhu’s education?

The Indian badminton player completed her graduation in Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com) from St. Ann’s College for Women in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

PV Sindhu also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the same college, along with an honorary doctorate from the Chennai Vels University.

Although Sindhu was competing across the world from a young age, she always ensured her studies did not get hampered.

“I have continued to pursue my education while following my dreams in badminton. In fact, I’ve managed to not drop a year or fail until now,” PV Sindhu told The Quint in 2017. “Till the 7th, I used to top my class, and after that, when I started concentrating on badminton, I would still manage well.”

PV Sindhu attended the Auxilium High School in Hyderabad.

Which racket does PV Sindhu use?

PV Sindhu has used both Li Ning and Yonex brands during her career but currently uses the Li Ning badminton rackets.

The Indian star signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Chinese brand Li Ning in 2019 after using Yonex for three years – from 2016 to 2019. Sindhu used Li Ning back in 2014-2015 as well.

PV Sindhu’s racket from the bronze-medal winning match at the Tokyo Olympics was auctioned off to raise funds for a conservation project.

What are PV Sindhu’s hobbies?

PV Sindhu likes listening to music. “I listen to all types of music. Sometimes, I just be in my world, listening to music… when I am getting ready,” PV Sindhu told iDream Sports.

The Indian badminton ace does not enjoy parties and spends her rest days at home with her family. Essentially a vegetarian, she is fond of non-vegetarian food cooked by her mother.