Jason Brown performs picturesque free skate to cap strong Olympic showing in Beijing

Jason Brown's skating is pure as Olympic ice.

The American put on a dazzling display of artistry on Thursday (10 February) inside the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, skating to "Schindler's List" in his second Olympic appearance.

The 27-year-old American is a crowd favourite, and he showed why in the men's free skate, earning a score of 184.00 to total 281.24.

He had been sitting in sixth place after the short program behind a personal best score.

Brown made a return to the Olympics here after an eight-year hiatus, when he stole hearts with his "Riverdance" free skate at Sochi 2014, where he helped Team USA to a bronze-medal finish.

After failing to make the Games in 2018, Brown moved his training center to Toronto to work with famed coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson. He trained alongside two-time medallist Evgenia Medvedeva there - as well as Hanyu and other top-level skaters.

The quartet - Brown, Medvedeva, Orser and Wilson - had an emotional reunion at the training facility in Beijing on Wednesday (9 February).

