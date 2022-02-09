Re-united! Former training mates Evgenia Medvedeva and Jason Brown meet again in Beijing

Stronger together? Try stronger back together.

Former training mates Evgenia Medvedeva and Jason Brown were re-united on Wednesday (9 February) at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 after some two years apart.

They linked up at the practice facility adjacent to the Capital Indoor Stadium, where Brown, the American, had just finished his time on ice ahead of the men's free skate on Thursday (10 February).

Medvedeva, the PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist and two-time world champion, is in Beijing working as a broadcaster. Brown, who was part of the U.S. team that won bronze at Sochi 2014, sits in sixth after the men's short.

The two greeted one another warmly along with coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, who still oversee Brown. Both Medvedeva and Brown moved to Toronto to train at the Cricket Club there in 2018, becoming close friends.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 forced Medvedeva back home, and then eventually away from competition as she fought a slew of injuries.

The foursome chatted for several minutes before disbanding, Medvedeva saying as she walked away: "It's been over one year and a half... it's been so long."

Brown spoke of a pact they had made in their early training time together last month after qualifying for his second Games in Nashville at the U.S. Championships. See the video below.