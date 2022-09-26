Janja Garnbret seals climbing World Cup lead season title with Jakarta 2022 win as Yurikusa Ao and Luca Potocar also celebrate - Results

Janja Garnbret and Yurikusa Ao won the women's and men's lead titles respectively at the first sport climbing World Cup ever to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday (26 September).

It was a fifth title of the season for Slovenian Olympic champion Garnbret, who finished ahead of South Korea's Seo Chaehyun in silver, while another Slovenian in Mia Krampl took bronze.

Garnbret also collected the women's overall lead trophy with 5805 points, ahead of second-place finisher Seo (4405), and third-placed Natalia Grossman of the USA on 3370.

The men's lead event was won by Yurikusa Ao, who landed his first World Cup crown.

On a tough course where no-one managed to hold the top joint in damp conditions, the Japanese managed to place a hand on it before losing his grip - which was ultimately good enough for gold.

Silver went to his compatriot Higuchi Masahiro, while Sebastian Halenke of Germany completed the podium with bronze.

"I'm very happy and I can't believe this result. I just want to say thank you to my family," Yurikusa said after.

"I liked the route but it was very tricky because of the rain, which makes the victory even more enjoyable."

There was more joy for Slovenia, as Luka Potocar collected the men's overall lead trophy thanks to his 3860-point haul.

Homma Taisei of Japan finished second on 3835, while Jesse Grupper of the USA picked up third with 3812.

