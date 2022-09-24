Aspar Aspar and Lijuan Deng win speed titles at Sport Climbing World Cup 2022 Jakarta event - Finals results

Aspar Aspar and Lijuan Deng won the men's and women's speed finals respectively at the sport climbing World Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday (24 September).

With Indonesia hosting a World Cup event for the very first time, it was only fitting that the home crowd had the pleasure of witnessing an all-Indonesian final between Kiromal Katibin and Aspar on the men's side of the competition.

A fast and frantic speed session saw the latter crowned champion with a blistering time of 5.39 seconds ahead of Katibin's 5.75.

On the women's side, China's Lijuan got the better of both Kalucka sisters en route to gold. The 22-year-old from Beijing edged Aleksandra by 0.08 seconds in the semi-finals and Natalia by a slightly more comfortable margin of 0.54 seconds in the final.

It was an all-Chinese small final in the men's bracket as Long Cao edged compatriot Jinbao Long with a time of 5.16 for the bronze.

In the women's small final, recent champion in Edinburgh Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland beat Di Liu with a time of 6.81 to finish in third.

It was enough for Kalucka to claim the end-of-season rankings title with 4,680 points, ahead of Emma Hunt of the USA on 3,950 points.

The men's speed title for 2022 was won by Veddriq Leonardo, ahead of Kiromal Katibin.

The full results of the finals can be found here: men's | women's

The lead competition will begin on Sunday with the semi-finals and finals taking place on Monday 26 September, with Olympic champion Janja Garnbret in action.

Sport climbing World Cup 2022 Jakarta schedule

All times are in the local timezone (UTC +7)

Saturday, 24 September:

14:00 - Speed qualifications

19:30 - Speed finals - Aspar Aspar won men's event. Lijuan Deng won women's event.

Sunday, 25 September:

09:00 AM - Lead qualifications

Monday, 26 September:

12:15 PM Lead semi-finals

19:15 - Men's Lead final

Followed by Women's Lead final

How to watch action from the IFSC Sport Climbing World Cup 2022 Jakarta event

Action is livestreamed on Olympic Channel and available via the Olympics.com website and Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices right here (territorial restrictions may apply).