Jade Carey details plans for elite gymnastics return

Jade Carey is set to have a busy April.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic floor exercise champion has confirmed she will continue to pursue opportunities in elite gymnastics while also competing in the NCAA ranks.

Carey told Olympics.com that she'll take part in her a first U.S. national team training camp since winning gold in Tokyo, two weeks after competing in the NCAA Championships.

“Right now, I'm still training here at OSU, and we're still trying to figure out some of those details. I will go home to Arizona, but not all the time,” Carey said in an exclusive interview on Wednesday (6 April) when asked about her training arrangements. “There are ways that my dad [and coach Brian Carey] will be able to come up here and help me train, and so that will be nice.

“I'm planning to go to camps starting in April, so that will be exciting just to get back there and see everyone,” she continued. “Then, we're planning on [U.S.] championships for sure, unless we feel like I'm not ready. Then, we’ll kind of see about Worlds once we get further down the road.”

While plans regarding the 2022 World Championships remain up-in-the-air, she has the Paris 2024 Olympics firmly in her sights.

“That’s definitely what I’m going to be aiming towards," she said.

Carey also took to social media on Wednesday (6 April) to share her plans.

“NCAA gymnastics is and continues to be an incredible experience,” she wrote in the post shared on Twitter and Instagram. “I’m looking forward to competing and representing Oregon State (OSU) at nationals next week. I wouldn’t be here in this moment without my Beaver family. Their endless love and support pushes and inspires me to be a better version of myself.”

She’ll be among the favourites at the NCAAs to win the all-around crown after finishing the regular season ranked No. 1 nationally.