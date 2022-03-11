Gymnastics Weekly News: Jade Carey, Suni Lee lead NCAA all-around rankings ahead of final regular season weekend

Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Jade Carey and Suni Lee are once again finding themselves at the top of the gymnastics world with the duo ranked first and second, respectively, in the all-around in the women’s NCAA national rankings.

This weekend, the NCAA women’s gymnastics calendar features the last dual meet match-ups before the conference championships, regionals and nationals.

Carey’s all-around national qualifying score (NQS) is 39.770 with Lee right behind at 39.750. Both have hit season highs of 39.825 in the all-around. Carey also leads the rankings on the uneven bars, while Lee shares the top spot on the balance beam with 2016 Olympic alternate Ragan Smith.

Lee’s Auburn Tigers are tied for fifth overall and will meet defending NCAA champions Michigan, currently ranked third nationally, on Saturday (12 March) to wrap up their regular season schedule, while Carey’s 12th-ranked Oregon State Beavers head to Denver for a quad meet.

Oklahoma is the top-ranked team with the University of Florida in the second spot. The NCAA championships are scheduled for April 14 and 16 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Carlos Yulo helps usher in new training center, shows off new elements

Two-time world champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines helped celebrate the opening of a new gymnastics training centre in his home country this week.

Yulo was on hand Saturday (5 March) as the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF) Gymnastics Centre opened in Manila, alongside his coach Kugeyama Munehiro and International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Watanabe Mori.

The 2019 world floor champion and 2021 world vault gold medallist also used the opportunity to get in a little practice, posting a video on his Instagram of his tumbling on a rod floor while performing two difficult combination passes. The first, a front full to front double layout, included an element that has never been competed, and the second was a front full to front one-and-a-half twisting double front.

From the vault…

This week, we look back at the men’s vault final from the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. Spain’s Gervasio Deferr claimed the gold medal with a two-vault average of 9.737, holding off Latvia’s Evgeni Sapronenko (9.706). Romania’s Marian Dragulescu was the bronze medallist, recording a 9.612 final score.

The win for Deferr was a second straight, after taking the title four years prior at Sydney 2000. Deferr’s gold medals are the only two in artistic gymnastics Olympic history for Spain.