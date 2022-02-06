Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Olympic teammates earn first 10.0 scores of NCAA careers

Once a team, always a team.

With four women's gymnasts that represented Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, held in the summer of 2021, competing in their freshman seasons in the NCAA, it seems fitting they hit one big milestone together: their first perfect scores.

This weekend, Olympic champions Sunisa Lee, all-around, and Jade Carey, floor exercise, along with team silver medallists Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum all received the first 10.0 scores of their budding collegiate careers.

Lee's perfect mark came on the uneven bars, where she performed a toe-on Shaposhnikova to Pak salto to Maloney-half sequence and a stuck full-twisting double back dismount.

"This means a lot to me," Lee said, according to an Auburn University release. "I've always watched college gymnastics so to be competing in college, to score a 10 and the first 10 at Auburn in a long time feels so surreal."

The last Auburn 10.0 score came back in 2004, when Lee was just 1 year old.

Carey (Oregon State University) and McCallum's (University of Utah) 10.0 scores also came on the uneven bars, while Chiles (University of California at Los Angeles) was perfect on the floor exercise.