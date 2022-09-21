ISSF World Championships Shotgun Osijek 2022: Preview, schedule, how to watch Trap and Skeet stars compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifier

The 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships Shotgun will see 633 athletes representing 77 nations, competing for more than just global titles in Croatia.

Direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics is on offer at the Osijek event, with 16 quota spots to be awarded in the individual events - 8 in Trap, 8 in Skeet.

In addition to four individual competitions which each offer four Olympic quota spots - men’s Skeet, women’s Skeet, men's Trap, and women's Trap - there are also world titles to be won in men's and women's team competitions (three shooters each) and mixed team (one woman and one man) in Skeet and Trap, which could be crucial for Olympic selection with just one full season of World Cup events remaining before the 2024 Games.

Most of the top shooters will be involved, with many world and Olympic champions and medallists in attendance, plus several newly crowned continental champions from the 2022 European Championship in Shotgun.

Action from the event can be streamed live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here. Read on for more on how to watch and the athletes who are favoured to claim the crowns in Croatia.

When and where are the ISSF World Championships Shotgun 2022 taking place?

The 2022 ISSF World Championships for Skeet and Trap are taking place in Osijek, in the central European nation of Croatia.

Shooting Range Pampas is the venue for the event. It has 5 combined ranges for Trap/Double Trap/Skeet.

Trap competition for elite senior shooters is from Monday 26 to Friday 30 September 2022.

The Skeet events are held from Friday 7 to Tuesday 11 October 2022.

A full schedule is below, including information on the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier finals.

Trap stars in action at the 2022 World Championship in Shotgun

Jiří Lipták, who won the men's Trap gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021 and claimed the recent European title, is on the startlist in Croatia and will be the man to beat. Also in action will be his Czech Republic teammate David Kostelecký, who took silver in Tokyo to add to his 2008 gold, and Britain's Olympic men’s Trap medallist Matthew Coward Holley as the full podium from the individual event at the last Olympics is represented.

Another reigning Olympic champion, Zuzana Rehák-Štefečeková,will line up in the women's Trap event, representing Slovakia. Australia's Olympic gold medallist from Rio 2016 Catherine Skinner will be involved too. The Aussies also boast mixed Trap pair James Willett and Laetisha Scanlan who will be aiming to defend their world title won at the 2019 edition in Lonato del Garda, Italy.

They'll be up against Spain’s Olympic mixed Trap gold medallists Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández. Gianmarco Berti and Alessandra Perilli, who became San Marino's first Olympic silver medallists when they came second in the mixed Trap team event at Tokyo 2020, will be present as well. Perilli also holds individual bronze and will be aiming for her first global title.

Look out for Italy in the team events - they won men's and women's team continental golds in Larnaca. Olympian Cristina Vitali is the only shooter from those title winning line-ups to also be selected for these worlds.

Many of the French contingent will be eager to impress less than two years out from their home Games, including European bronze medallist Carole Cormenier, while other names of note in Trap are former African champion Fowad Abid from Algeria, India's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh, Britain's Lucy Hall, who recently won silver in Cyprus, as did the Finnish women's team who are all due to compete in Croatia.

Skeet shooters to watch at the 2022 World Championship in Shotgun

The reigning Olympic champion Vincent Hancock leads the USA Skeet team. He's joined by Dustan Taylor and Christian Elliott in the men's event, while the US women's team include Dania Vizzi, Sam Simonton, and Austen Smith, who edged out five-time Olympic medallist Kim Rhode for their three spots in Croatia.

Reigning world champion and Olympic silver medallist Marcus Svensson, plus silver winner and 2013 world champion Jesper Hansen of Denmark, are among the Tokyo 2020 medallists involved.

Amber Hill (pictured) will compete for Great Britain, fresh from winning the European title in Larnaca. France's Eric Delaunay will be keen to improve on his fifth place finish at those Olympics. Italy's startlist includes Andrea Benelli, the 62-year old Italian Skeet Team Technical Director who won the gold medal at Athens 2004 and has nine world titles to his name.

Other names of note in the Skeet competition include India's two-time Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Yerjanik Avetisyan of Armenia (women's Skeet), who previously won three world championship titles representing Russia.

A middle-eastern contingent includes Qatar's Olympic medallist and four-time Dakar Rally race winner Nasser Al-Attiyah, two-time Olympic medallist Abdullah Al-Rashidi from Kuwait, plus five-time Olympian and member of UAE's ruling family Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum.

Shooters will also be looking to lay down a marker in the new Olympic discipline of Mixed Team Skeet which debuts at Paris 2024.

Qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from the 2022 World Championship Shotgun in Osijek

There are 16 Olympic quota spots for Paris 2024 on offer at the ISSF World Championships Shotgun Osijek 2022.

All will be awarded in individual event finals: men's Trap, women's Trap (both finals on 28 September), men’s Skeet, and women’s Skeet (both finals on 9 October).

TRAP Men = 4 quota places on offer.

TRAP Women = 4 quota places on offer.

SKEET Men = 4 quota places on offer.

SKEET Women = 4 quota places on offer.

Those quota places are awarded to the national Olympic committee (NOC) rather than the specific athlete.

Britain, Czech Republic, Italy, and Germany have already claimed Trap quota spots for Paris 2024 thanks to their performances in the 2022 European Championships.

Italy, Great Britain, Czech Republic, and Sweden claimed the Skeet berths on offer in Larnaca.

ISSF World Championship Shotgun Osijek 2022: Trap competition schedule and start times

After the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday 20 September 2022, Junior Trap age group individual and team competitions take place from Tuesday 20 to Saturday 24 September.

Elite Trap competition is from Monday 26 to Friday 30 September.

Medal events in bold. All times are local to Osijek, Croatia, which is Central European Summer Time (CEST), and 2 hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Sunday 25 September 2022

Pre-event training day - Men and Women

Monday 26 September 2022

08:30 – 16:00 CEST- Trap Men Day 1

08:30 – 16:00 CEST - Trap Women Day 1

Tuesday 27 September 2022

08:30 – 16:00 CEST - Trap Men Day 2

08:30 – 16:00 CEST - Trap Women Day 2

Wednesday 28 September 2022

08:30 – 12:30 CEST - Trap Men Day 3

08:30 – 12:30 CEST - Trap Women Day 3

13:45 CEST onward – Final Trap Women – Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 15:30 CEST onward – Final Trap Men – Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Thursday 29 September 2022

08:35 – 13:45 CEST- Trap Mixed Team

15:30 CEST onward – Final Trap Mixed Team - Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Friday 30 September 2022

08:15 – 14:45 CEST - Trap Team Men

08:15 – 14:45 CEST - Trap Team Women

15:45 CEST onward – Final Trap Team Women

16:55 CEST onward – Final Trap Team Men

All times are subject to change. Full schedule available on ISSF website here.

ISSF World Championship Shotgun Osijek 2022: Skeet competition schedule and start times

Junior Skeet age group individual and team competitions take place from Saturday 1 to Wednesday 5 October.

Elite Skeet competition is from Friday 7 to Tuesday 11 October.

Medal events in bold. All times are local to Osijek, Croatia, which is Central European Summer Time (CEST), and 2 hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Thursday 6 October 2022

Pre-event training day - Men and Women

Friday 7 October 2022

08:30 – 16:15 CEST - Skeet Men Day 1

08:30 – 16:15 CEST - Skeet Women Day 1

Saturday 9 October 2022

08:30 – 16:15 CEST - Skeet Men Day 2

08:30 – 16:15 CEST - Skeet Women Day 2

Sunday 9 October 2022

08:30 – 12:35 CEST - Skeet Men Day 3

08:30 – 12:35 CEST - Skeet Women Day 3

13:45 CEST onward – Final Skeet Women – Paris 2024 quota spots available – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

– Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live. 15:30 CEST onward – Final Skeet Men – Paris 2024 quota spots available –Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Monday 10 October 2022

08:00 – 14:20 CEST - Skeet Mixed Team

16:00 CEST onward – Final Skeet Mixed Team – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Tuesday 11 October 2022

08:00 – 14:20 CEST - Skeet Team Men

08:00 – 14:20 CEST - Skeet Team Women

15:30 CEST onward – Final Skeet Team Women

16:25 CEST onward – Final Skeet Team Men

All times are subject to change. Full schedule available on ISSF website here.

The shotgun world championships are followed by the World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo (12-25 October), which is also a Paris 2024 Qualifier and can be watched live on Olympic Channel.

How to watch the ISSF World Championship Shotgun Osijek 2022 Skeet and Trap competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

The finals which offer direct quota spots to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com with replay and highlights clips also available.

Action from across the shotgun shooting world championships will be also televised via the organiser's broadcast and digital livestreaming partners, and via the ISSF livestream and YouTube channels. Full information can be found here.