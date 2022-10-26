ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022: India finish with 34 medals - list of all medallists

Indian shooters gave a stellar account of themselves at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt and won 34 medals – 12 golds, nine silvers and 13 bronze – to finish second on the medals tally behind China.

With the senior and junior world championships being held parallelly in the Egyptian capital, the medals tally was a consolidated one. India’s junior shooters particularly impressed, accounting for 25 medals in the haul of 34. Junior pistol shooter Udhayveer Sidhu was the pick of the lot with two individual gold medals and a team bronze.

The highlight of the meet, however, was the two Paris 2024 Olympics quota places India secured courtesy the senior shooters.

With the senior leg of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 acting as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Games, shooters had the opportunity to gun for 32 direct Olympic quota spots, which were awarded to the top four finishers in each of the eight Olympic shooting events in Cairo.

The 18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil secured the first quota place from the meet after winning gold in the men’s 10m air rifle. He also became only the sixth Indian shooting world champion after Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Tejaswini Sawant, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Om Prakash Mitherval and Ankur Mittal.

Swapnil Kusale, though couldn’t medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event and finished fourth. But he secured India’s second quota from the Cairo meet.

Added to Bhowneesh Mendiratta’s men’s trap quota place which he won at the Shotgun World Championship 2022 in Osijek last month, India have now won three quota spots, all in shooting, for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Quota places, however, don’t belong to individual shooters and are earned on behalf of national teams. Federations decide which shooters travel to the main event by conducting trials.

China topped the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 medals tally with 58 medals, 27 hold, 16 silver and 15 bronze.

ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022: India medal winners