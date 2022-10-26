ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022: India finish with 34 medals - list of all medallists

Indian shooters gave a stellar account of themselves at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt and won 34 medals – 12 golds, nine silvers and 13 bronze – to finish second on the medals tally behind China.
With the senior and junior world championships being held parallelly in the Egyptian capital, the medals tally was a consolidated one. India’s junior shooters particularly impressed, accounting for 25 medals in the haul of 34. Junior pistol shooter Udhayveer Sidhu was the pick of the lot with two individual gold medals and a team bronze.
The highlight of the meet, however, was the two Paris 2024 Olympics quota places India secured courtesy the senior shooters.
With the senior leg of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 acting as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Games, shooters had the opportunity to gun for 32 direct Olympic quota spots, which were awarded to the top four finishers in each of the eight Olympic shooting events in Cairo.
The 18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil secured the first quota place from the meet after winning gold in the men’s 10m air rifle. He also became only the sixth Indian shooting world champion after Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, Tejaswini Sawant, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Om Prakash Mitherval and Ankur Mittal.
Swapnil Kusale, though couldn’t medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event and finished fourth. But he secured India’s second quota from the Cairo meet.
Added to Bhowneesh Mendiratta’s men’s trap quota place which he won at the Shotgun World Championship 2022 in Osijek last month, India have now won three quota spots, all in shooting, for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Quota places, however, don’t belong to individual shooters and are earned on behalf of national teams. Federations decide which shooters travel to the main event by conducting trials.
China topped the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 medals tally with 58 medals, 27 hold, 16 silver and 15 bronze.
ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022: India medal winners
Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia, Esha Singh - Bronze medal, Junior women’s pistol team
Rudrankksh Patil - Gold medal, Men’s 10m air rifle
Esha Singh - Gold medal, Junior women’s 25m pistol
Udhayveer Sidhu - Gold medal, Junior men’s 25m pistol
Udhayveer Sidhu - Gold medal, Junior men’s 25m standard pistol
Sameer - Bronze medal, Junior men’s 25m standard pistol
Tejaswini - Bronze medal, Junior women’s 25m standard pistol
Rudrankksh Patil, Ankush Jadhav, Arjun Babuta - Gold medal, Men’s 10m air rifle team
Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh, Meghana Sajjanar - Bronze medal, Women’s 10m air rifle team
Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, Palak Sangwan - Silver medal, Women’s 10m air pistol team
Sameer - Silver medal, Junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal, Varsha Singh - Gold medal, Junior women’s 10m air pistol
Sameer, Udhayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh - Bronze medal, Junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team
Tilottama Sen, Nancy, Ramita - Gold medal, Junior women’s rifle team
Divyansh Singh Panwar, Karthik Sabari Raj, Vidit Jan - Gold medal, Junior men’s rifle team
Sameer, Tejaswini - Bronze medal, Junior mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol
Adarsh Singh, Payal Khatri - Gold medal, Junior mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol
Ramita - Gold medal, Junior women’s 10m air rifle
Tilottama Sen - Bronze medal, Junior women’s 10m air rifle
Divanshi - Gold medal, Junior women’s 50m pistol
Varsha Singh - Silver medal, Junior women’s 50m pistol
Tiyana - Bronze medal, Junior women’s 50m pistol
Abhinav Choudhary - Silver medal, Junior men’s 50m pistol
Vijayveer Sidhu - Bronze medal, Men’s 25m standard pistol
Rhythm Sangwan - Silver medal, Women’s 25m standard pistol
Anish, Simranpreet Kaur Brar - Silver medal, Mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol
Sagar Dangi - Silver medal, Junior men’s 10m pistol
Varun Tomar - Bronze medal, Junior men’s 10m pistol
Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar, Samrat Rana - Gold medal, Junior men’s 10m pistol
Nancy, Karthik Sabari Raj - Bronze medal, Junior mixed team 10m rifle
Esha Singh, Samrat Rana - Gold medal, Junior mixed team 10m pistol
Shikha Narwal, Sagar Dangi - Silver medal, Junior mixed team 10m pistol
Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil - Silver medal, Women’s 25m pistol team
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Niraj Kumar - Bronze medal, Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team