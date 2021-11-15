ISL 2021-22 teams: Full squads and past results

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, the eighth season of India’s marquee football competition, kicks off on November 19 in Goa with ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC locking horns in the opener.

While the run-up to ISL 2021-22 saw uncertainty over legacy club East Bengal’s participation due to administrative issues, the matter was resolved and the upcoming season will see the same 11 teams from last season vie for the trophy again.

However, with most of the teams having undergone wholesale changes in the squad during the transfer window and as many as six of the 11 changing their respective head coaches ahead of the season, ISL 2021-22 may witness very different team dynamics than the 2020-21 campaign.

Furthermore, there has also been a significant change to the regulations regarding foreign players with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) adopting the 3+1 foreign players rule.

Under the new regulations, clubs can have a maximum of six and a minimum of four overseas players in the squad, with at least one from an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) affiliated nation. Last season, the maximum limit was seven while the minimum number of foreigners in the squad was required to be five.

This season, a team can only field a maximum of four foreign players on the pitch at any given instant of a match. The cap was five last season.

Keeping the changes in mind, let’s take a closer look at each of the 11 ISL teams for the 2021-22 season.

Mumbai City FC

The reigning champions saw several high-profile exits during the summer, including the likes of Hugo Boumous, Amrinder Singh, Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche. The biggest departure, however, was Spanish head coach Sergio Lobera, whose tactics played a big role in helping the Islanders win their maiden title this year.

Englishman Des Buckingham has been roped in to fill Lobera’s shoes and the City Football Group, the majority owners of the club who also own Premier League giants Manchester City, have backed the new boss well. They have brought in a host of proven talents, both Indian and foreign, to offset the loss of key players from last season.

Spanish forward Igor Angulo, who won the ISL Golden Boot last season with FC Goa, has been brought in alongside some promising Indian prospects like Vikram Pratap Singh and Lalengmawia. Rahul Bheke’s addition, meanwhile, will add experience to their backline.

Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall are the only foreign players retained from last season’s championship-winning squad.

Mumbai City FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham (England)

Mumbai City FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Mourtada Fall (Senegal), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel (Brazil), Brad Inman (Scotland), Ahmed Jahouh (Morocco), Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia

Forwards: Igor Angulo (Spain), Ygor Catatau (Brazil), Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, , Bipin Singh, , Pranjal Bhumij

Mumbai City FC past ISL results

2014 – seventh

2015 – sixth

2016 – semi-finalists

2017-18 – seventh

2018-19 – semi-finalists

2019-20 – fifth

2020-21 - champions

ATK Mohun Bagan

Last season’s finalists ATK Mohun Bagan will go into ISL 2021-22 with a relatively settled team.

With Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas still in charge, the ATK Mohun Bagan management has retained most of the core squad, including defenders Tiri, Pritam Kotal and Prabir Das, midfielders Carl McHugh and Michael Soosairaj and ace forwards Roy Krishna and David Williams.

The team has only built on the strong base with the addition of India international goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and attacking ace Hugo Boumous, who has terrorised ISL defences in India over the past three seasons. Joni Kauko, who represented Finland in the Euro 2020 earlier this year, has also been brought in to bolster the midfield after the departure of Javi Hernandez.

ATK Mohun Bagan coach for ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)

Mumbai City FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh

Defenders: Tiri (Spain), Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das

Midfielders: Joni Kauko (Finland), Carl McHugh (Ireland), Michael Soosairaj, Bidyananda Singh, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri

Forwards: Roy Krishna (Fiji), David Williams (Australia), Hugo Boumous (Morocco), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

ATK Mohun Bagan past ISL results

After ATK and Mohun Bagan merged to form ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 will be the newly-formed team’s second season in the competition. ATK, however, has been a part of the competition since 2014.

2014 - champions

2015 – semi-finalists

2016 – champions

2017-18 – ninth

2018-19 – sixth

2019-20 – champions

2020-21 – finalists

NorthEast United FC

Representing the seven states of northeast India, NorthEast United FC have, yet again, religiously stuck to their DNA of relying on young Indian players, particularly local ones.

Coached by Khalid Jamil, the only Indian head coach in ISL 2021-22, the Highlanders can turn out to be a dark horse. Last season, NorthEast struggled towards the beginning of the season but after Jamil took over the reins from Gerard Nus, the players rallied behind their new boss and helped the team reach the semi-finals – a prospect which almost looked impossible at one time.

Usual suspect Federico Gallego will once again be at the heart of a spirited young team and the Uruguayan playmaker will be hoping for some positive support from striker Deshorn Brown. Australian defender Patrick Flottmann, French foreigner Mathias Coureur and former Mumbai City man Hernan Santana will be the new foreign additions to the team.

NorthEast United FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Khalid Jamil (India)

NorthEast United FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh

Defenders: Patrick Flottman (Australia), Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana

Midfielders: Federico Gallego (Uruguay), Hernan Santana (Spain), Khassa Camara (Mauritania), Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Mathias Coureur (France), Deshorn Brown (Jamaica), Manvir Singh, VP SuhairGani Nigam, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte

NorthEast United FC past ISL results

2014 – eighth

2015 – fifth

2016 – fifth

2017-18 – tenth

2018-19 – semi-finalists

2019-20 – ninth

2020-21 – semi-finalists

FC Goa

After helping FC Goa to the semi-finals last season, head coach Juan Ferrando won his first trophy with the Gaurs with the Durand Cup.

The Spaniard will be returning this year and has largely kept faith in the group he had last season. The club has replaced James Donachie with Australian Dylan Fox, who was excellent for NorthEast last season while last season’s top scorer Angulo, who switched to Mumbai this term, has been replaced with another Spanish attacker Airam Cabrera.

All eyes will be on Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem this season, after the young goalkeeper’s heroics at the U-23 AFC Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers for India and the AFC Champions League for FC Goa.

FC Goa coach for ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando (Spain)

FC Goa full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Dylan Fox (Australia), Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Alberto Noguera (Spain), Muhammed Nemil, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Airam Cabrera (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar

FC Goa past ISL results

2014 – semi-finalists

2015 – finalists

2016 – eighth

2017-18 – semi-finalists

2018-19 – finalists

2019-20 – semi-finalists

2020-21 – semi-finalists

Hyderabad FC

After narrowly missing out on the semi-finals last season, Manuel Marquez’s Hyderabad FC will look to do one better, at least, in ISL 2021-22.

With as many as 11 changes to the squad from last season, the Nizams look like a much-improved side this season too. Goal-machine Bartholomew Ogbeche, defender Juanan and Spanish playmaker Edu Garcia – all three former ISL champions – have been roped in to strengthen the spine of the team.

Striker Joel Chianese and midfielder Joao Victor have been retained from last season while Spanish youngster Javier Siverio completes Hyderabad’s foreign player quota.

Hyderabad also possess a very promising Indian contingent, highlighted by defender Asish Rai.

Hyderabad FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez (Spain)

Hyderabad FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Juanan Gonzalez (Spain) Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang

Midfielders: Edu Garcia (Spain), Joao Victor (Brazil), Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche (Nigeria), Javi Siverio (Spain), Joel Chianese (Australia), Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

Hyderabad FC past ISL results

2019-20 – tenth

2020-21 – fifth

Jamshedpur FC

Still looking for their first top-four finish in the ISL, Jamshedpur FC will look to Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis and coach Owen Coyle to work their magic. The two together were very effective for Chennaiyin FC in 2019-20 but failed to replicate that with Jamshedpur last season due to a flurry of injuries in the squad.

The team has also retained influential captain Peter Hartley.

Jamshedpur FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Owen Coyle (Scotland)

Jamshedpur FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP

Defenders: Eli Sabia (Brazil), Peter Hartley (England), Boris Singh Thangjam, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Sandip Mandi, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Alex Lima (Brazil), Greg Stewart (Scotland), Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis (Lithuania), Jordan Murray (Australia), Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita

Jamshedpur FC past ISL results

2017-18 – fifth

2018-19 – fifth

2019-20 – eighth

2020-21 – sixth

Bengaluru FC

After a disappointing outing last season, Bengaluru FC, the 2018-19 ISL champions, will look for a season of redemption.

With Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Udanta Singh in the squad, the Blues boast one of the strongest Indian contingent in the league despite Rahul Bheke’s departure.

Bengaluru’s foreign contingent has five new faces in Prince Ibarra, Iman Basafa, Musava King, Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King and Bruno Ramires. Cleiton Silva is the only overseas player who has been retained from last season.

Marco Pezzaiuoli, former technical director of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, will be managing the team this season.

Bengaluru FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Alan Costa (Brazil), Yrondu Musavu-King (Gabon), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Singh, Muhammed Inayath

Midfielders: Bruno Ramires (Brazil), Iman Basafa (Iran), Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Biswa Darjee

Forwards: Prince Ibara (Congo), Cleiton Silva (Brazil), Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Leon Augustine, Bidyashagar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Bengaluru FC past ISL results

2017-18 – finalist

2018-19 – champions

2019-20 – semi-finalist

2020-21 – champions

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC, two-time former champions, struggled last season, finishing a lowly eighth in the points table.

Though the Chennaiyin management has kept faith in the core Indian group, including Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte, five of the six foreigners from last season have changed. Brazilian Rafael Criivellaro will be the only overseas player returning this term under new head coach

Chennaiyin FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic (Montenegro)

Chennaiyin FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas

Defenders: Slavko Damjanovic (Serbia), Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Balaji Ganesan

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro (Brazil), Ariel Borysiuk (Poland), Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi

Forwards: Mirlan Murzaev (Kyrgyzstan), Vladimir Koman (Hungary), Lukasz Gikiewicz (Poland), Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Suhail Pasha

Chennaiyin FC past ISL results

2014 – semi-finalists

2015 – champions

2016 – seventh

2017-18 – champions

2018-19 – tenth

2019-20 – finalists

2020-21 - eighth

East Bengal

East Bengal’s ISL debut last season didn’t quite go according to plan. Under coach Robbie Fowler, the Red and Golds struggled and could only finish ninth.

The start to this year hasn't been ideal either with a lengthy delay to sort out a few administrative issues in the club led to a rushed recruitment with most top players already having signed with other teams. East Bengal, however, made the most of the little time they had to recruit a few big names like Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Jackichand Singh.

Former Real Madrid B team coach Jose Manuel Diaz will be in charge of the team.

All six overseas players in the team are new. Nigerian striker Daniel Chima, who played under current Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his stint at Molde, will be one player to watch out for from the East Bengal ranks.

East Bengal coach for ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz

East Bengal full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Tomislav Mrcela (Australia), Franjo Prce (Croatia) Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh

Midfielders: Amir Dervisevic (Slovenia), Darren Sidoel (Netherlands), Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu (Nigeria), Antonio Perosevic (Croatia), Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh

East Bengal past ISL results

2020-21 – ninth

Kerala Blasters FC

The Kerala Blasters FC, representing the football-crazy state of Kerala, have been in a slump since reaching the final twice in the first three seasons of the ISL.

Looking to get back their old glory days, the Blasters have, yet again, overhauled their foreign contingent and changed their coach in search of success. Fans will only hope the tactics work this time around.

Kerala Blasters FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Ivan Vukomanovic (Serbia)

Kerala Blasters FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Enes Sipovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Marko Leskovic (Croatia), Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Adrian Luna (Uruguay), Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh

Forwards: Chencho Gyeltshen (Bhutan), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Argentina), Alvaro Vazquez (Spain), Rahul K P

Kerala Blasters FC past ISL results

2014 - finalists

2015 – 8th

2016 – finalists

2017-18 – sixth

2018-19 – ninth

2019-20 – seventh

2020-21 - tenth

Odisha FC

Odisha FC, the bottom team from last season, will be banking on new Spanish coach Kiko Ramirez to turn things around this year.

Ramirez has roped in a fresh batch of overseas recruits that includes Javi Hernandez and Victor Mongil – both of whom have the experience of winning the league with ATK in 2019-20.

The Indian core of promising young players, including Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Gaurav Bora, has been retained.

Odisha FC coach for ISL 2021-22: Kiko Ramirez

Odisha FC full squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Victor Mongil (Spain), Hector Rodas Ramirez (Spain), Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney

Midfielders: Liridon Krasniqi (Malaysia), Javi Hernandez (Spain), Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, C. V. L. Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj

Strikers: Aridai Cabrera (Spain), Jonathas Cristian De Jesus (Brazil), Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Odisha FC past ISL results

The team was formerly known as Delhi Dynamos FC but a move to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from the Indian capital saw the side rechristened to Odisha FC leading up to the 2019-20 season.

(As Delhi Dynamos)

2014 – fifth

2015 – semi-finalists

2016 - semi-finalists

2017-18 – eighth

2018-19 – eighth

(As Odisha FC)

2019-20 – sixth

2020-21 – eleventh

Note: squads are subject to change

Each ISL team can register a maximum of 35 players for ISL 2021-22, including at least three goalkeepers. Replacements for Indian players are allowed in case of injuries.