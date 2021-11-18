ISL 2021-22 schedule: Fixtures list for the first leg announced - watch live

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season starts on Friday, November 19 with Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters FC at Fatorda, Goa in a repeat of last season’s opener.

This will be the eighth season of India’s premier league football competition. Fixtures list for the first 55 matches of ISL 2021-22 season was announced by organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) last month.

Reigning champions Mumbai City FC start their campaign against FC Goa on November 22. The first East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby of the season is scheduled for November 27 in gameweek 2.

After a disappointing outing last term, Bengaluru FC, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, will look for a better outing this season. The Blues face NorthEast United FC in their opening match.

Like the previous season, ISL season 8 will be played entirely in Goa. Three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim – will host the matches.

Fixtures of the first 55 matches till January 9, 2022, have been announced. Rest of the fixtures will be revealed at a later date.

Eleven teams will be vying for the coveted ISL 2021-22 title. The first part of the competition involves a league stage which will see the teams face each other over two legs. The top four at the end of the league stage advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs include two-legged semi-finals followed by a final match for the coveted ISL trophy.

Where to watch ISL 2021-22 live streaming and on TV in India?

ISL 2021-22 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels. ISL telecast in Hindi commentary will be on the Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels.

ISL will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and the Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels

Live streaming of the ISL will be on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV.

ISL 2021-22 schedule, fixtures and live match start times for first leg

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

November 19, Friday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

November 20, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 21, Sunday: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 22, Monday: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

November 23, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 24, Wednesday: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 25, Thursday: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

November 26, Friday: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 27, Saturday: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

November 27, Saturday: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST

November 28, Sunday: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

November 29, Monday: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 30, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 1, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 2, Thursday: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 3, Friday: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 4, Saturday: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 4, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 9:30 PM IST

December 5, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 6, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 7, Tuesday: East Bengal vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 8, Wednesday: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 9, Thursday: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 10, Friday: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 11, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 11, Saturday: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - 9:30 PM IST

December 12, Sunday: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

December 13, Monday: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 14, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 15, Wednesday: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 16, Thursday: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 17, Friday: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 18, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 18, Saturday: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST

December 19, Sunday: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

December 20, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 21, Tuesday: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 22, Wednesday: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

December 23, Thursday: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 24, Friday: Odisha FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 25, Saturday: Rest day

December 26, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 27, Monday: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 28, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 29, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 30, Thursday: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 31, Friday: Rest day

January 1, Saturday: Rest day

January 2, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

January 2, Sunday: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST

January 3, Monday: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 4, Tuesday: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

January 5, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 6, Thursday: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 7, Friday: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 8, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 8, Saturday: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST

January 9, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST