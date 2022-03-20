From ATK to Hyderabad FC, a look at ISL’s Roll of Honour

The eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) concluded on a thrilling note with Hyderabad FC beating Kerala Blasters in the final to clinch the ISL 2021-22 title.

While KBFC had reached the final for the third time, Hyderabad made their debut appearance in the ISL title clash.

The two sides played out an exciting 1-1 draw in the final and took the match to a penalty shootout, which Hyderabad won 3-1.

Hyderabad’s addition to the ISL champions list brings the number of clubs who have lifted the ISL trophy up to five. Here’s a look at how the teams sealed the title in all the editions.

2021-22 ISL winner — Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC made steady progress since debuting in the Indian Super League in 2019, going from a last place finish in their maiden appearance to winning the title in 2022.

Goalscoring prowess is what set the Nizams apart from rest of the teams in the title-winning season.

Manager Manolo Marquez signed Bartholomew Ogbeche from Kerala Blasters, which proved to be a master stroke. The Nigerian won the Golden Boot award by scoring 18 goals in 20 matches.

Hyderabad FC were the highest scoring team in the league phase, netting 43 times to end second on the points table and qualify for their first playoffs.

In the knockouts, HFC came from behind to beat ATKMB 3-1 in the first leg and held their lead in the second to reach the final with a 3-2 aggregate win.

The finals saw Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters take the match to a penalty shootout after regulation time and extra time did not separate the two teams.

Although Rahul KP had given Kerala the lead, Sahil Tavora equalised for Hyderabad to force the shootout.

The hero of the final match, however, was goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani, who saved three penalties to lead Hyderabad to their first ISL title.

2020-21 ISL winner — Mumbai City FC

With City Football Group - owners of Manchester City - becoming majority owners of Mumbai City FC heading into ISL 2020-21, the Islanders’ intent to win their maiden title was clear early on.

Former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was given the reins of the team, with several big-name players in Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, Bartholomew Ogbeche and several others being signed.

A well-drilled Mumbai City took the league by storm, first topping the league table to win the League Winners Shield and as a result, clinched a direct spot in the AFC Champions League 2022 group stage.

With 40 points, Mumbai City FC ended the league phase level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan but pipped the Mariners due to their superior head-to-head record. MCFC had to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of the league phase to achieve the feat.

In the semi-finals, Mumbai City FC came up against FC Goa. There was little to separate the two teams at the end of the two-legged affair with a 2-2 draw in the first leg and goalless deadlock in the second leg. A 6-5 win in the penalty shootout saw Mumbai City progress to their first-ever final.

In the title-decider, they met ATK Mohun Bagan again. Despite falling behind early, Mumbai rallied to come back and win the final 2-1 through a late goal by Bipin Singh.

David Williams had earlier given the Kolkata side the lead but a forced own goal by ATK Mohun Bagan’s Tiri had brought Mumbai back on level terms.

2019-20 ISL winner — ATK

Having struggled for some quality results in the two seasons building up to the ISL 2019-20 campaign, the Kolkata-based ATK went back to their proven methods and welcomed Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas as the head coach for a second term.

Habas was quick to address the problems in the side and signed proven goalscorers in David Williams and Roy Krishna from the Australian A-League. The move proved to be a masterstroke as ATK enjoyed a fine run winning 10 of their 18 games — scoring 33 goals — to make it to the playoffs.

In the semi-final, although ATK suffered a 1-0 loss against reigning champions Bengaluru FC in the first leg, they won at home to make it to the final.

The final against Chennaiyin FC was a close contest. But ATK held their nerves to win via an injury-time goal and lift the trophy. So far, ATK have won the most ISL championships, with three titles.

2018-19 ISL winner — Bengaluru FC

Coming into the 2018-19 season, Bengaluru FC was undoubtedly one of the favourites for the ISL title. Having lost the final a year ago on their home turf, the Sunil Chhetri-led side was determined to go a step further.

And under their new head coach Carles Cuadrat, they did just that as Bengaluru FC put up a dominant show to top the league stages. They then dispatched a hapless NorthEast United in the semi-finals to set up an exciting final against a free-scoring FC Goa.

While many hoped the final to be a goal-fest, the match at the Mumbai Football Arena turned out to be a cat and mouse affair with Bengaluru FC nicking the win with a 117th-minute winner from a corner kick.

2017-18 ISL winner — Chennaiyin FC

This was the year that saw ISL take its first steps towards being the premier league of the country.

With two new teams in the mix, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, and with the recognition from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), ISL clubs had something more to fight for — a playoff slot in the AFC Cup.

Chennaiyin FC put on a strong show under the leadership of head coach John Gregory to win their second ISL title.

Though known to make his teams play the tried and tested ‘long ball’ game, former Aston Villa manager Gregory was a bit different with Chennaiyin FC as he banked on the team’s strengths and often hit the opponents on counters to get the goals.

Leading the team on the pitch were the likes of Jeje Lalpekhluah, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Dhanpal Ganesh, as Chennaiyin FC made it to the playoffs in the second spot behind Bengaluru FC.

In the semi-final, they beat FC Goa 4-1 on aggregate before registering a comfortable 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC to be crowned ISL champions.

2016 ISL winner — Atletico de Kolkata

This was a period when the Indian Super League functioned as one-off competition with players from the I-League, India’s premier football league, being loaned out to the ISL teams for a two-month period.

With UEFA Champions League winner Florent Malouda, Uruguayan star Diego Forlán and the former Liverpool player John Arne Riise featuring in the league, there was no lack of glitz and glamour.

While Forlan led Mumbai City FC to the top of the table in the league phase, the former Manchester United striker couldn’t do much in the playoffs as Atletico de Kolkata registered comfortable wins to make it to another final.

Up against Kerala Blasters in the final, the Jose Francisco Molina-coached Chennaiyin FC came out triumphant to lift the title after a nail-biting penalty shootout.

2015 ISL winner — Chennaiyin FC

Having been with Chennaiyin FC for two years, the 2015 season saw World Cup winner Marco Materazzi take over as the full-time coach of the team.

Though the Italian’s reign started on a shaky note, five back-to-back wins in the latter half of the regular season helped Chennaiyin FC reach the playoffs.

Chennaiyin FC ensured that they continued their red hot form in the business end of the competition as they beat the then reigning champions Atletico de Kolkata in the semi-final before a late strike from the Golden Boot winner of the season, Stiven Mendoza, helped them beat FC Goa for the title.

2014 ISL winner — Atletico de Kolkata

With footballing greats like Luis García, Alessandro Del Piero, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg in the mix, the inaugural season of the Indian Super League was a star-studded affair.

While Atletico de Kolkata relied on their gritty defensive performance and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas’ tactical genius, Kerala Blasters FC rode on the brilliance of their Canadian forward Iain Hume to make it to the final.

The summit tie too was no different as it needed an injury-time goal from an unlikely hero in Indian midfielder Mohammed Rafique to settle the final in Atlético de Kolkata’s favour to crown them the first champions of ISL.

ISL winners list