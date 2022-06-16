Indonesia Open 2022: Lee Zii Jia, Viktor Axelsen, Anthony Ginting, Loh Kean Yew book quarter-final spots; Marin beaten

Reigning Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen booked his quarter-final spot at the Indonesia Open, beating Lu Guang Zu on Thursday (16th June).

The top seed in the men's singles at the event in Jakarta, Denmark's Axelsen won 21-17, 21-9 to progress.

He'll face local favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting next, after the Indonesian was a 21-17, 21-9 winner over Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark.

Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia began the day with a straightforward 21-10, 21-13 victory over Sameer Verma of India. He'll face world champion Loh Kean Yew in the last eight.

Rio champ Marin beaten

In the women's singles event, Olympic gold medallist and reigning European champion Carolina Marin lost to Wang Zhi Yi of China.

Spain's Marin, seeded fifth, is continuing her comeback after injury prevented her defending the Olympic title at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021.

Indonesia Open 2022: How to watch

The Indonesia Open 2022 will be shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's match reports from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.