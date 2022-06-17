Indonesia Open 2022: Lee Zii Jia beats Loh Kean Yew: Wang Zhi Yi knocks out top seed Yamaguchi Akane

Lee Zii Jia has made the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022 by beating the reigning badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew in the quarter-finals on Friday (17 June).

World number five, Lee and Loh pushed each other to the limit in a closely fought match with saw both players earn the opportunity to clinch the match. In the end the Malaysian prevailed, winning 21-18, 16-21, 22-20.

Meanwhile, home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting will take on reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in a bid to make the final four with the winner set to play Lee in tomorrow's semi-finals.

In women's singles, reigning world champion Yamaguchi Akane was knocked out of the tournament by China's Wang Zhi Yi.

Wang dispatched the tournament top women's singles seed in straight sets, winning 21-19, 21-14. It's the second big name that the world number 16 has beaten in Jakarta, after eliminating three-time world champion Carolina Marin in Thursday's quarter-finals.

Wang's compatriot He Bing Jiao also pulled off an upset of her own when came from behind to defeat South Korea's An Se Young 15-21, 21-17, 21-14.

Wang and He will play each other in the semi-final on Saturday (18 June).

Indonesia Open 2022: How to watch

The Indonesia Open 2022 is being shown globally, with broadcast partners in each region.

Fans in Malaysia can watch Lee Zii Jia live on Astro's subscription channels.

And if you are unable to find a screen to watch the matches, look out for Olympics.com's match reports from the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.