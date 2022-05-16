Commonwealth Games: Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat in Indian wrestling team

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Tokyo Olympian Vinesh Phogat sealed their places in the Indian women’s wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning in their respective weight categories at the national selection trials held in Lucknow on Monday.

Sakshi Malik, competing in the 62 kg, defeated Tokyo Olympian Sonam Malik 8-1 in the semi-finals after incurring a series of losses against the youngster in the past few years. In the final, Sakshi outmaneuvered Manisha 7-1 for a place on the Indian team for the Birmingham Games.

On her way to the 62kg final, Manisha had beaten Sangeeta Phogat, wife of Bajrang Punia, 7-5 in the semi-finals.

Tokyo Olympian Vinesh Phogat, meanwhile, had to dig deep to produce a win against Antim in the 53kg final.

Vinesh Phogat won all her matches en route to the final without conceding a point. However, against Antim, Vinesh Phogat had to mount a comeback after trailing 0-3 and won the bout courtesy of scoring the last point.

Other notable names to make the cut include world championships silver medallist Anshu Malik (57kg), 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medal winner Divya Kakran (68kg), Pooja Gehlot (50kg) and Pooja Sihag (76kg).

World championships bronze medallist and two-time Asian champion Sarita Mor, who suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Anshu, missed out on a place. Commonwealth Games 2018 silver medallist Pooja Dhanda was also ousted early in the 57kg.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will conduct the men’s trials on Tuesday. Tokyo Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia will compete in their respective categories.

At the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2018, Indian wrestlers had topped the medals tally by clinching five golds, three silvers and four bronze medals.

Indian women’s wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Divya Kakran (68kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg)