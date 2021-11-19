Indian women’s football squad named for Brazil tour

A 23-member Indian women’s football team has been named for the four-nation tournament in Brazil from next week.

India, ranked No. 57 in the world, will be flying to Manaus in Brazil on Sunday to play three higher-ranked opponents. Hosts Brazil are world No. 7, Chile 37th and Venezuela are 56th in the world rankings.

The competition is part of the Indian women’s football team’s preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 to be held in India, early next year.

Brazil have already named their squad for the tourney, which includes legends of the game like Marta da Silva and Formiga Mota.

Thomas Dennerby, who has been coach of the Indian women’s football team since August, believes the two Brazilian veterans are brilliant role models for footballers worldwide.

Against India, Formiga will be taking the football pitch for the last time. The 43-year-old, a veteran of over 200 matches for Brazil, has represented her nation in seven consecutive women's World Cups and at seven Olympic Games.

“They have a very good squad with stars like Marta and Formiga. The girls are all looking forward to it. It’s the first time that they will play a team of such stature, and it will be a good experience for them all,” Dennerby said.

“For sure, when we meet them, we need to thank them for being the role models for football that they have been. They have shown that you don’t need to quit football when you are 30-31. It’s all about performance and keep playing as long as you can. They are super good role models,” Dennerby added.

Indian women have had plenty of gametime in the last two months, with trips to the UAE, Bahrain and Sweden for friendly matches.

The Indian women’s football team also played two friendlies in Uzbekistan in April.

Indian women’s football squad for Brazil tour

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi (captain), Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan