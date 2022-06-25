Commonwealth Games 2022: Olympians Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj in Indian swimming team

Tokyo Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, along with debutants Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page, will represent the Indian swimming team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8.

The Indian swimmers were considered for four available quotas after achieving the qualifying mark set by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI). The CWG swimming events will be held from July 29 to August 3.

“In the qualification period of one year Srihari, Sajan, Advait and Kushagra have clocked the sixth position time from the previous Commonwealth Games,” SFI head Monal Chokshi told PTI. “That is the cut-off standard SFI had set.”

It will be Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj’s second successive CWG appearance. The duo, along with Virdhawal Khade, competed at Gold Coast 2018.

Sajan Prakash, who became the first Indian swimmer to directly qualify for the Olympics last year, will compete in the men's 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly events at Birmingham 2022.

Srihari Nataraj, 21, will swim in men’s 50m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke events.

Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page will compete in the men’s freestyle categories.

India are yet to win a Commonwealth Games swimming medal.

Indian swimming team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Sajan Prakash - men's 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly

Srihari Nataraj - men's 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke

Kushagra Rawat - men's 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle

Advait Page - men's 1500m freestyle