Srihari Nataraj, Richa Mishra among best - full list of Indian swimming national records

Richa Mishra holds five women’s individual national records, the most by any Indian swimmer. Srihari Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Sajan Prakash dominate the men’s list.

2 min By Naveen Peter
Richa Mishra GettyImages-104833909
(Picture by 2010 Getty Images)

It’s an exciting time to be a swimmer in India. For a discipline that has often struggled to establish itself in the sporting ecosystem of the country, recent exploits by Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have given it some rare headlines.

Both Prakash and Nataraj achieved direct qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, a feat never achieved by any Indian swimmer before.

While making the Tokyo cut is undoubtedly their biggest achievement to date; the swimmers -- and a few others -- have impressed in the past as well, setting national records at will.

Sajan Prakash holds the Indian swimming records in men’s 200m butterfly and 200m freestyle and another three in relays.

At the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy in Italy, not only did Sajan Prakash manage to set a new national record in the 200m butterfly -- an effort that helped him achieve the Olympic Qualification Time (OQT) for Tokyo 2020 -- but also rewrote the Indian record in 200m freestyle.

Srihari Nataraj, who competed in 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020, dominates the backstroke events in India.

He holds the men’s national record in all three backstroke categories (50m, 100m and 200m), with his latest coming in the 200m heats at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Asian Games bronze medallist, Sandeep Sejwal, meanwhile, is the best breastroker in India. He holds the national mark in the 50m, 100m and the 200m races for the stroke.

Among women, Maana Patel -- India’s third entrant for Tokyo 2020 through universality quota -- holds the national marks in the 50m, 100m and the 200m backstroke races.

Delhi’s Richa Mishra has as many as five Indian swimming records under her name -- the most by a swimmer, be it in men’s or women’s.

The Delhi swimmer has the best timing by an Indian in the 400m and 800m freestyle, 200m butterfly, and 200m and 400m individual medley.

Richa Mishra's national mark in the 200m butterfly is the long standing national swimming record in India. The veteran swimmer clocked 2:18.66 in the event at the 2007 Asian Age Group Championships.

List of Indian swimming records

Time format - minutes: seconds. microseconds (MM:SS:MS)

Men
EventNameTimeCompetition
50m freestyleVidhawal Khade22.432018 Asian Games
100m freestyleVirdhawal Khade49.472008 Commonwealth Youth Games
200m freestyleSajan Prakash1:49.732021 Sette Colli Trophy
400m freestyleKushagra Rawat3:52.752020 NSW State Championships
800m freestyleAdvait Page8:00.762019 Singaporean Championships
1500m freestyleAdvait Page15:23.662021 Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions
50m backstrokeSrihari Nataraj25.112021 Uzbekistan Open Championships
100m backstrokeSrihari Nataraj53.772021 Sette Colli Trophy
200m backstrokeSrihari Nataraj2:00.842022 Commonwealth Games
50m breaststrokeSandeep Sejwal27.592018 Singapore Championships
100m breaststrokeSandeep Sejwal1:00.972009 Asian Age Group Championships
200m breaststrokeSandeep Sejwal2:12.022009 Asian Age Group Championships
50m butterflyVirdhawal Khade24.092018 Asian Games
100m butterflyVirdhawal Khade52.772009 Asian Age Group Championships
200m butterfySajan Prakash1:56.382021 Sette Colli Trophy
200m individual medleySiva Sridhar1:59.802022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m)
400m individual medleyAdvait Page4:27.412021 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships
4x100m freestyle relaySrihari Nataraj, S Anilkumar, Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade3:23.722019 Asian Age Group Championships
4x200m freestyle relayAaron D’Souza, Sajan Prakash, Neil Contractor, Saurabh Sangvekar7:34.502014 Asian Games
4x100m medley relaySrihari Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Sajan Prakash, Aaron D'Souza3:44.942018 Asian Games
Women
EventNameTimeCompetition
50m freestyleShikha Tandon26.372008 Malaysia Open
100m freestyleKenisha Gupta57.352021 Sette Colli Trophy
200m freestyleShivani Kataria2:04.342015 Asian Age Group Championships
400m freestyleRicha Mishra4:25.762011 Senior National Aquatics Championships
800m freestyleRicha Mishra9:06.312011 Senior National Aquatics Championships
1500m freestyleMalavika Vishwanath17:32.852015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships
50m backstrokeMaana Patel29.302015 Asian Age Group Championships
100m backstrokeMaana Patel1:03.692022 Mare Nostrum Canet
200m backstrokeMaana Patel2:19.302015 Senior National Aquatics Championships
50m breaststrokeChahat Arora33.622021 Senior National Aquatics Championships
100m breaststrokeChahat Arora1:14.422020 Thailand Open
200m breaststrokeApeksha Fernandes2:38.052019 South Asian Games
50m butterflyDivya Satija28.332019 Senior National Aquatics Championships
100m butterflyAstha Choudhury1:02.712021 Indian Junior Championships
200m butterflyRicha Mishra2:18.662007 Asian Age Group Championships
200m individual medleyRicha Mishra2:23.622010 Senior National Aquatics Championships
400m individual medleyRicha Mishra4:59.172018 Senior National Aquatics Championships
4x100m freesyle relayRujuta Khade, Maana Patel, Divya Satija, Shivani Kataria4:00.762019 Asian Age Group Championships
4x200m freestyle relayShivangi Sarma, Swarna Harith, Kenisha Gupta, Khushi Dinesh8:53.732019 Asian Age Group Championships
4x100m medley relayMaana Patel, Chahat Arora, Divya Satija, Shivani Kataria4:26.692019 Asian Age Group Championships
Mixed
EventNameTimeCompetition
4x50m freestyle relayNeel Roy, Sadhvi Dhuri, Kenisha Gupta, Virdhawal Khade1:40.002018 Senior National Aquatics Championships
4x100m freestyle relaySrihari Nataraj, Maana Patel, Shivani Kataria, Virdhawal Khade3:42.562019 Asian Age Group Championshps
4x50m medley relayMaana Patel, Anshul Kothari, Smit Sharma, Dilpreet Kaur1:53.422016 Senior National Aquatics Championships
4x100m medley relaySrihari Nataraj, Prema Selvaraj, Divya Satija, Shivani Kataria4:04.152019 Asian Age Group Championships

