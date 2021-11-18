49er World Championships sailing: Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy down to 24th after qualifiers

Indian sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy slipped to 24th place after the end of qualification races in the 49er class at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 in Oman on Thursday.

The reigning Asian champions finished the last three of the nine qualification races on the seventh, 12th and 14th spot, ending with a net total of 79 points.

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy, who had competed at the Tokyo Olympics, were 22nd after the first six qualifying results, finishing 11th, 14th, fourth, ninth and eighth. They had discarded their worst finish of 15th.

Meanwhile, the two other Indian 49er sailing teams also dropped places in the final qualifiers.

While Prince Noble and Manu Francis sit 33rd with a net total of 108 points, Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad, were 36th and last with a net score of 126.

The Netherlands’ Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken are on top of the table with a net total of 31, followed by the German team of Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf with 35.

There are nine final races scheduled, with the first three beginning on Friday.

In the 49erFX class, India’s Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar are 21st at the end of nine qualification races.