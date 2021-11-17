49er World Championships sailing: Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy drop to 22nd after six races

Indian sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy sit 22nd after six qualifying races in the 49er class at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 in Oman on Wednesday.

The recently-crowned Asian champions, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, twice finished ninth (in race 4 and race 5) and recorded their worst finish of 15th in race 6. They currently have a net total of 47 points from six races.

The team of Prince Noble and Manu Francis sat 31st with a net total of 64 while the third Indian sailing team, Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad, were 35th of 36 boats with 76 net total.

Australians Otto Henry and Miles Davey lead the table with a net total of 17.

The final three qualifying races in the 49er class will take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the pair of Asian Games bronze-medallist Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar were placed 21st after six races with a net total of 105 in the 49erFX class for women.

The Indian team came in 18th in race 4 and finished 22nd and last in both race 5 and race 6.

There are 10 more opening series races to go in the 49erFX class.