Varun Thakkar-KC Ganapathy overcome 'race rust' with Asian Sailing Championship success

Three months after finishing on the 17th spot in men's 49er class at Tokyo 2020, the Indian pair of Varun Thakkar-KC Ganapathy returned to the waters, bagging a gold medal at the 2021 Asian 49er Sailing Championships in Mussanah, Oman earlier this week.

The results helped the duo to stamp their authority on the continental event. It was their third medal after clinching a gold in 2018 and silver in 2019. But more importantly, the championship helped them to overcome rustiness, as they returned to competition.

"I mean yes, it was our first international event since Tokyo and we had to get things back on track and into place it was more of race rust than anything else," Thakkar told Olympics.com.

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy in action

It was also a stage where the duo could try out the minor tweaks in techniques they had made after the Olympics.

"Quite a few (changes were) about how we are attacking the boat and sailing it but it’s nothing major in change of action. It’s more to do with the feel and smaller finer correction on how we are setting up the sails. They balance the boat in different winds," the Chennai-based sailor said.

However, for Thakkar, the success at the continental event is a big push ahead of the Asian Games next year and their pathway to Paris 2024. But the primary concern for the pair is to spend more time training in Europe ahead of the Asian Games in September, 2022.

"We are working on a few training blocks next year but the selection process of this Asian Games is longer," Thakkar said.

"Unfortunately we wouldn’t be able to stay in Europe and push on longer blocks but the federation is doing what they have to and want to, so we just make sure we are available for those events and it doesn’t affect our growth otherwise."

The Thakkar-Ganapathy pair, who train under Olympic sailing coach Bunny Warren in Portugal, will next compete at the 2021 World 49er Sailing Championships from November 16 at the same venue.