49er and 49erFX World Championships 2021 sailing: Olympians Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy in action - watch live streaming

The pair of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy will be among three Indian sailing teams to compete at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 which begins on Tuesday in Oman.

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy have good knowledge of the conditions, having been crowned the 49er Asian champions last week at the same venue in Mussanah.

The pair made its Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020 earlier this year, finishing in 17th place.

The team of Manu Francis/Prince Noble will be India’s other representative in the 49er class.

In the 49erFX, the Indian women’s sailing team of Harshita Tomar/Sweta Shervegar are the country’s only competitors. Harshita Tomar is a 2018 Asian Games bronze-medallist.

In the 49er class, 36 boats will be competing and will be divided into two groups in the qualifying series. The qualifying series will consist of a maximum of nine races - with three races scheduled per day.

The boats will then be classified into two groups for the final races. The first group, the Gold Fleet, will comprise 25 boats, while the second group will be called the Silver Fleet.

The final series consists of eight races for the Gold Fleet and seven races for the Silver Fleet. Only the boats in the Gold Fleet can compete in the medal race - for which double points are awarded. The Silver Fleet boats will only race for classification.

In the 49erFX class, all 22 boats will race in one group. The qualifying series, known as the opening series, will consist of 16 races. A final medal race will award double points for the boats.

Indian sailors at 49er and 49erFX Sailing World Championship 2021

49er - Varun Thakkar/KC Ganapathy, Prince Noble/Manu Francis

49erFX - Harshita Tomar/Sweta Shervegar

Indian sailors’ schedule at 49er and 49erFX Sailing World Championship 2021

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tuesday, November 16

49er: 3 qualifying races - starting 12:30 PM IST

49erFX: 3 races - starting 2:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 17

49erFX: 3 races - starting 12:30 PM IST

49er: 3 qualifying races - starting 2:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 18

49er: 3 qualifying races - starting 12:30 PM IST

49erFX: 3 races - starting 2:30 PM IST

Friday, November 19

49erFX: 3 races - starting 12:30 PM IST

49er Gold and Silver Fleet: 3 final races each - starting 2:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 20

49er Gold Fleet: 3 final races - starting 12:30 PM IST

49er Silver Fleet: 3 final races - starting 2:30 PM IST

49erFX: 3 races - starting 2:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 21

49er Gold Fleet: Final races - 11:30 AM IST

49erFX: Last race -11:30 AM IST

49er Silver Fleet: 2 final races - starting 12:30 PM IST

49er and 49erFX: Medal races - starting 3:00 PM IST

Where to watch 49er and 49erFX Sailing World Championship 2021 live in India?

Live streaming of the final series of the 49er and 49erFX sailing world championships 2021 will be available on the official YouTube channel of 49er Sailing from November 19.