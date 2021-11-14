Ice hockey women's final Olympic qualification: Group D decided – Denmark head to Beijing 2022

On the final day of the women's ice hockey Olympic qualification tournaments, which began Thursday (11 November), seven of the 12 teams were still in with a chance of claiming one of the three spots still available for Beijing 2022.

Dramatic matches were to play out in all three groups on Sunday (14 November) with Group C playing in Chomutov, Czech Republic, Group D in Füssen, Germany and Group E in Lulea, Sweden.

To book their spots at next February's Games, teams needed to top their groups in their respective tournaments. Awaiting the victors? The chance to compete in Group B of the two-group Olympic competition in Beijing, where they will join already-qualified Japan and People's Republic of China.

Group D: Germany / Denmark / Austria / Italy

Germany vs. Denmark

The first team to qualify for Beijing 2022 from the day’s deciding matches were Denmark. The Danes drew with Germany 2-2 in regular time, which was enough for them to top Group D and, along with the men’s side, put them through to their nation’s first ever Olympic Winter Games appearances in ice hockey.

The Danes, who had come into the game unbeaten after defeating Italy 4-0 and Austria 1-0, showed great character in coming back from 2-0 down on their opponent’s home ice, silencing the partisan crowd. Germany needed various ramifications of results to go their way after a 3-0 loss to Austria in their opening game left them with an uphill struggle to qualify. Austria were also in with a chance if results went their way in their last game against Italy later in the day.

But the Danes just needed a point from their game against Germany to put Beijing qualification beyond doubt. A long-range shot from Malene Frandsen just before the end of the second period went straight past goalie Franzizska Albl before she even had time to react, making it 2-1. An innocuous bouncing shot wiggled into the net from defender Silke Glud to make it 2-2 in the third and, after holding out for the rest of the period, the Danes celebrated wildly at the final buzzer, knowing the score was enough for them to progress to Beijing.

Germany went on to win the game 3-2 after it went into extra time but by that stage winning was irrelevant for the despondent home side. Denmark, though, were bouncing.

Austria vs. Italy

To come...

Group E: Sweden / France / Slovakia / Republic of Korea

Slovakia vs. Republic of Korea

Slovakia finished the Women’s Final Olympic Qualification Group E in third place after beating Republic of Korea 7-1. Both teams were winless heading into the match so it was more a matter of deciding third and fourth places.

Sweden and France go head to head later in the day in a winner takes all match to see who heads to Beijing 2022.

Slovakia dominated the game against their young opponents, whose average age is 19. Early goals from Tatiana Korenkova and Lucak Cupkova – in the first 106 seconds – set the tone for the rest of the match but the result had some rewards for the Republic of Korea side. The final score was a lot less lopsided than its previous match against Sweden (15-0), and they also scored their first and only goal of the tournament, courtesy of Choi Jiyeon.

Sweden vs. France

To come...