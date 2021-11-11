Ice hockey women's final Olympic qualification: Day 1 review 

The final women's ice hockey Olympic qualification tournaments got underway today (11 November) in Chomutov, Czech Republic, Füssen, Germany and Lulea, Sweden. By the end of the weekend, three of 12 teams will have punched their tickets to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

To book their spots at next February's Games, teams will need to top their groups in their respective tournaments. Awaiting the victors is the chance to compete in Group B of the two-group Olympic competition, where they will join already-qualified Japan and People's Republic of China.

Here's what took place on a thrilling first day of action:

Group C: Czech Republic / Hungary / Norway / Poland

Hungary vs. Poland

Hungary kicked off Group C with a dominant display against Poland, running out 11-1 winners in an entertaining opening fixture in Chomutov. The Poles started the game brightly, taking a one-goal lead in the 11th minute through Sikorska Wiktoria before Alexandra Huszak - who ended the match with three goals - levelled the scores just two minutes later. From that point the floodgates opened, with Emma Kreisz scoring in the 17th minute to give Hungary the lead before Hungary registered another nine goals without reply. By the time the match ended, Taylor Baker had scored four times with Mira Seregely and Emma Kreisz joining Huszak on three apiece.

Czech Republic vs. Norway

In the group's second game, the Czech Republic ran out 3-1 winners against Norway after an even first period saw them relinquish an early lead, with Alena Mills' second-minute goal cancelled out by a 17th minute Hansen Haug strike. The Czech team ended the first period on top with a goal from Daniela Pejsova, before Aneta Ledlova gave them a two-goal cushion in the 43rd minute. It was enough to see the Czechs end the game as victors and leave them in a strong position going into the group's second round of fixtures.

Group D: Germany / Denmark / Austria / Italy

Germany vs. Austria

Austria, looking to qualify for a first-ever women's Olympic ice hockey tournament, got their final qualifying campaign off on the right foot with a massive 3-0 upset victory over hosts Germany in Group D. Theresa Schafzahl grabbed a short-handed goal in the first period and Ajna Trummer added two more in the second and third periods to give the Austrians a share of top-spot in the group after the first day of play. The Germans began the competition as the highest-ranked team in Group D, but the Austrians -- fast and effective on the ice and keen to make history for the alpine nation -- were too much for the fancied side on the day.

Denmark vs. Italy

Denmark were just too much for the Italians in the last game of the opening day, winning out 4-0 with a pair of goals from Josefine Jakobsen in the first and second period, before another Josefine (Persson this time) added a third and Michelle Weis rounded out the scoring in the third period. The Danes, with a superior goal difference to Austrians, move into a slim lead in Group D.

Group E: Sweden / France / Slovakia / Republic of Korea

France vs. Republic of Korea

Group favourites France improved their chances of making it to a first Olympic Winter Games with a 4-0 victory over Republic of Korea in Group E. The French team took 12 minutes to break the deadlock through Estelle Duvin, before Clara Rozier doubled their advantage in the 30th minute. Just three minutes later, France found themselves 3-0 up through Julia Mesplede. Rozier doubled her tally in the 57th minute to round off a resounding victory.

Sweden vs. Slovakia

Sweden took some time to find a stride in their meeting with Slovakia in Group E. But goals from Emma Nordin, late in the opening period, and two more from Felizia Wikner Zienkiewicz (assisted by Michelle Lowenhielm) and Josefin Bouveng (both in the third period) were enough to earn the Scandinavians a 3-0 shutout win and a share of top spot in the section after one day of play.

You can watch the final two rounds of fixtures in the final women's ice hockey Olympic qualification tournaments live on 13 and 14 November on Olympics.com.