Ice hockey women's final Olympic qualification: Day 2 review

The final women's ice hockey Olympic qualification tournaments got underway on Thursday (11 November) with Group C playing in Chomutov, Czech Republic, Group D in Füssen, Germany and Group E in Lulea, Sweden. By the end of the weekend, three of 12 teams will have punched their tickets to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

To book their spots at next February's Games, teams need to top their groups in their respective tournaments. Awaiting the victors is the chance to compete in Group B of the two-group Olympic competition, where they will join already-qualified Japan and People's Republic of China.

Here's what took place on the second day of action and where things stand heading in to tomorrow's final decisive day:

Group C: Czech Republic / Hungary / Norway / Poland

Czech Republic vs. Poland

Poland were outclassed by a slick Czech Republic side who put 16 goals past their opponents to no reply. Katerina Mrazova led the Czech offence with two goals and four assists while Aneta Tejralova had five assists and Noemi Neubauerova scored a hat-trick. The Czechs were quick to get off the mark scoring twice in the first two minutes before the goal-fest was unleashed in front of 1,139 mainly Czech home fans.

The Czechs will play Hungary tomorrow in front of the home crowd with a trip to Beijing on the line.

Hungary vs. Norway

In a scintillating match, Hungary and Norway went head to head in a see-sawing game that ultimately saw Hungary come out on top. Hungary scored the first goal on 22 minutes courtesy of Regina Metzler but by the eighth minute of the second period, Norway were 3-1 ahead courtesy of goals from Madelen Haug Hansen (26.03) and two from Mathea Fischer (26.31 & 28.06). Just before the end of the second period, Fanni Gasparics scored to keep Hungary in the game at 3-2. Two more goals from the Hungarians in the final period from Kinga Jokai-Szilagyi and Emma Kreisz put them into a 4-3 lead before putting a final stamp on the game with a goal from Mira Seregely.

Group D: Germany / Denmark / Austria / Italy

Germany vs. Italy

Germany beat Italy 4-1 to remain in contention for an Olympic spot after a shock 3-0 loss to Austria in their first game of the tournament on Thursday (11 Nov). The home side scored within the first five minutes after a loose puck was collected by Tanja Eisenschmid who then passed to her sister, Nicola Eisenschmid, who duly scored. Italy came back in the middle frame, scoring their first goal of the tournament courtesy of Chelsea Furlani to make it 1-1. Germany were left with heart in mouths again.

Midway through the second period, however, the Germans scored another, this time from a breakaway when captain Julia Zorn made a pinpoint pass to Lilli Welcke who delivered the much-needed goal. Now 2-1 to Germany, Nicola EIsenschmid was again involved, setting up Marie Delarbre for goal number three while Katerina Jobst-Smith added a fourth in the third period.

Denmark vs. Austria

Both teams had earned all-important wins in the first game on Thursday (11 November) so it was no surprise this was a tightly contested match up. It was the Danes, however, who squeaked the vital three points after a 1-0 win, with a goal in the second period courtesy of Maria Peters. Kudos also goes to the Danes’ goaltender, Cassandra Repstock-Romme, who posted her second shutout in two games.

A decisive Sunday afternoon, then, sees Austria take on Italy and Denmark face Germany. But can the hosts and highest-ranked team coming in to this competition, Germany, score the plethora of goals they need to beat the Danes in order to snatch the Olympic spot? Or will Denmark women achieve the win or draw – or even lose with a close result – which will mean they will join Denmark men's team in qualifying for a first ever Olympic Winter Games berth in ice hockey?

Group E: Sweden / France / Slovakia / Republic of Korea

France vs. Slovakia

France remain unbeaten after heading off a Slovakian side in a 3-1 win. The French side were in a hurry to get on the score sheet, hitting the back of the net after 82 seconds with a beautiful solo effort from Estelle Duvin. Les Bleus continued to control the first period with 13 shots to Slovakia’s three, including two high-quality chances for Chloe Aurard. In the middle frame, Gwendoline Gendarme scored France’s second, taking on a deflected shot from team-mate Lucia Istocyova.

The Slovaks were able to put more pressure on the French in the second and third periods, out-shooting their opponents 28-23 in the end, but it's goals that count and France were able to score a third via defender Lore Baudrit. Slovakia pulled one back with a penalty shot taken by their captain Lucak Cupkova, but it was too late, and France were very happy to gain the three points.

Sweden vs. Republic of Korea

A young Republic of Korea side, which included a 16-year-old goaltender, were blown away 15-0 by ice hockey icons, Sweden. With an average age of 19, the Koreans will use this experience as a huge learning curve for future endeavours but their time is not now.

Sweden, however, will be confident heading into their match tomorrow, despite going up against an unbeaten France, in a winner-takes-all match for the Olympic spot at Beijing 2022.

Sweden have participated at every Olympic Winter Games since women featured in the competition, whereas France have never qualified. So will it be the experienced Olympians but with huge pressure on their shoulders, or the in-form underdogs who will grasp the Olympic qualifying spot from Group E?

You can watch the deciding rounds of fixtures in the final women's ice hockey Olympic qualification tournaments live on 14 November on Olympics.com.