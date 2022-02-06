Ice hockey at Beijing 2022: Full schedule and how to watch at the Olympic Winter Games

Ice hockey is under way at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at two venues in Beijing - The National Indoor Stadium, which hosted the rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline and handball at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games, and the Wukesong Sports Centre, which was built for the basketball games of those 2008 Games.

Competition in the ice hockey started on Thursday 3 February with the women's preliminary rounds, while the men's tournament starts on Wednesday 9 February.

All 22 teams competing – 12 in the men's event and 10 in the women's – take part in a preliminary round-robin phase before playoffs commence.

The medals will be awarded in the women's competition on 16–17 February and the men on 19–20 February, the final day of Beijing 2022.

Click for the schedule of events

Competition schedule for ice hockey at Beijing 2022

Women's ice hockey

Venues: National Indoor Stadium, Wukesong Sports Centre

Dates: Thursday 3 February–Thursday 17 February

All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.

Sunday 6 February

16:40 CHN vs JPN (Group B)

21:10 SUI vs USA (Group A)

Monday 7 February

12:10 CAN vs ROC (Group A)

16:40 CZE vs DEN (Group B)

21:10 FIN vs SUI (Group A), SWE vs CHN (Group B)

Tuesday 8 February

12:10 USA vs CAN (Group A)

16:40 JPN vs CZE (Group B)

21:10 ROC vs FIN (Group A), SWE vs DEN (Group B)

Friday 11 February

12:10 Quarter-finals

21:10 Quarter-finals

Saturday 12 February

12:10 Quarter-finals

16:40 Quarter-finals

Monday 14 February

12:10 Semi-finals

21:10 Semi-finals

Wednesday 16 February

19:30 Bronze medal game

Thursday 17 February

12:10 Gold medal game

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.

Men's ice hockey

Venues: National Indoor Stadium, Wukesong Sports Centre

Dates: Wednesday 9 February–Sunday 20 February

All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.

Wednesday 9 February

16:40 ROC vs SUI (Group B)

21:10 CZE vs DEN (Group B)

Thursday 10 February

12:10 SWE vs LAT (Group C)

16:40 FIN vs SVK (Group C)

21:10 USA vs CHN (Group A), CAN vs GER (Group A)

Friday 11 February

12:10 DEN vs ROC (Group B)

16:40 CZE vs SUI (Group B), SWE vs SVK (Group C)

21:10 LAT vs FIN (Group C)

Saturday 12 February

12:10 CAN vs USA (Group A)

16:40 GER vs CHN (Group A)

21:10 ROC vs CZE (Group B), SUI vs DEN (Group B)

Sunday 13 February

12:10 SVK vs LAT (Group C)

16:40 FIN vs SWE (Group C)

21:10 CHN vs CAN (Group A), USA vs GER (Group A)

Tuesday 15 February

12:10 Qualification games (2)

16:40 Qualification game

21:10 Qualification game

Wednesday 16 February

12:10 Quarter-finals

14:00 Quarter-finals

16:40 Quarter-finals

21:30 Quarter-finals

Friday 18 February

12:10 Semi-finals

21:10 Semi-finals

Saturday 19 February

21:10 Bronze medal game

Sunday 20 February

12:10 Gold medal game

