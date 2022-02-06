Ice hockey at Beijing 2022: Full schedule and how to watch at the Olympic Winter Games
The Wukesong Sports Centre and National Indoor Stadium are hosting the ice hockey at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to watch.
Ice hockey is under way at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at two venues in Beijing - The National Indoor Stadium, which hosted the rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline and handball at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games, and the Wukesong Sports Centre, which was built for the basketball games of those 2008 Games.
Competition in the ice hockey started on Thursday 3 February with the women's preliminary rounds, while the men's tournament starts on Wednesday 9 February.
All 22 teams competing – 12 in the men's event and 10 in the women's – take part in a preliminary round-robin phase before playoffs commence.
The medals will be awarded in the women's competition on 16–17 February and the men on 19–20 February, the final day of Beijing 2022.
Women's ice hockey
Venues: National Indoor Stadium, Wukesong Sports Centre
Dates: Thursday 3 February–Thursday 17 February
All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.
Sunday 6 February
16:40 CHN vs JPN (Group B)
21:10 SUI vs USA (Group A)
Monday 7 February
12:10 CAN vs ROC (Group A)
16:40 CZE vs DEN (Group B)
21:10 FIN vs SUI (Group A), SWE vs CHN (Group B)
Tuesday 8 February
12:10 USA vs CAN (Group A)
16:40 JPN vs CZE (Group B)
21:10 ROC vs FIN (Group A), SWE vs DEN (Group B)
Friday 11 February
12:10 Quarter-finals
21:10 Quarter-finals
Saturday 12 February
12:10 Quarter-finals
16:40 Quarter-finals
Monday 14 February
12:10 Semi-finals
21:10 Semi-finals
Wednesday 16 February
19:30 Bronze medal game
Thursday 17 February
12:10 Gold medal game
The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.
Men's ice hockey
Venues: National Indoor Stadium, Wukesong Sports Centre
Dates: Wednesday 9 February–Sunday 20 February
All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.
Wednesday 9 February
16:40 ROC vs SUI (Group B)
21:10 CZE vs DEN (Group B)
Thursday 10 February
12:10 SWE vs LAT (Group C)
16:40 FIN vs SVK (Group C)
21:10 USA vs CHN (Group A), CAN vs GER (Group A)
Friday 11 February
12:10 DEN vs ROC (Group B)
16:40 CZE vs SUI (Group B), SWE vs SVK (Group C)
21:10 LAT vs FIN (Group C)
Saturday 12 February
12:10 CAN vs USA (Group A)
16:40 GER vs CHN (Group A)
21:10 ROC vs CZE (Group B), SUI vs DEN (Group B)
Sunday 13 February
12:10 SVK vs LAT (Group C)
16:40 FIN vs SWE (Group C)
21:10 CHN vs CAN (Group A), USA vs GER (Group A)
Tuesday 15 February
12:10 Qualification games (2)
16:40 Qualification game
21:10 Qualification game
Wednesday 16 February
12:10 Quarter-finals
14:00 Quarter-finals
16:40 Quarter-finals
21:30 Quarter-finals
Friday 18 February
12:10 Semi-finals
21:10 Semi-finals
Saturday 19 February
21:10 Bronze medal game
Sunday 20 February
12:10 Gold medal game
