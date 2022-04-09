How Ukrainian gymnasts live the power of sport

It would be easy to forget the circumstances through which Ukranian gymnast Illia Kovtun continues to compete and train.

The 18-year-old is one of the rising stars in men’s gymnastics. He followed up an 11th place finish in the all-around at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a bronze medal in the all-around at the 2021 World Championships.

Over the past six weeks, Kovtun has swept the parallel bars titles at each of the four International Gymnastics Federation’s apparatus World Cup events, taking gold in Cottbus, Doha, Cairo and Baku.

But back home, loved ones and compatriots alike are fighting for their lives.

“Everyone knows what the situation is in our homeland,” Kovtun wrote in an Instagram post on 2 March while competing at the Doha World Cup. “In Ukraine, the war has been going on for seven days already.

“We all worry about our relatives and friends, and for our country,” the post continues. “We will fight in our arena! And we will show that Ukraine does not give up.”

Kovtun is just one of many examples of perseverance over war. He is trying to use what is happening as a motivation to shine a positive light on his country and his sport.

In addition to emotional challenges the circumstances present, Kovtun and the rest of the Ukrainian delegation have faced logistical ones as well. They were supposed to return home in early March, after competing in two events.

Instead, they ended up staying in Doha longer than expected, training there at the expense of the organizers.

“We haven’t had to ask anyone for help. A lot of countries of the world, federations, coaches, athletes and ordinary people have offered us help. They contact us through social media, through acquaintances,” said one of Kovtun’s coaches, Irina Nadiuk in an interview translated by Gymnovosti. “We have been offered the opportunity to train abroad, have a roof over our heads, train, and also to look after the athletes families.”

Assistance has also come from the International Olympic Committee with more than $2 million USD already allocated to the Solidarity Fund established earlier this year for the Ukranian Olympic Committee and sports movement. This fund was made up of an initial donation of $1 million USD from the IOC and from Olympic Solidarity, and a further donation of $500,000 USD from the European Olympic Committees. Other donations from Olympic Movement stakeholders have subsequently also been received.

"In these difficult circumstances, it is remarkable to hear about the great progress the task force is making to support the athletes and Olympic Community from Ukraine," said IOC President Thomas Bach about the creation of a task force for the allocation process and distribution of this Solidarity Fund. "It is also impressive to witness these expressions of solidarity within the Olympic Movement, uniting to provide this much-needed support.”

Elsewhere, the gymnastics community has stepped up to help Ukrainian gymnasts not part of the World Cup delegations like Anastasia Bachynska, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games all-around and floor exercise bronze medallist, who has found refuge in France.

Bachynska and her family left Ukraine for Beaucaire, France, with an offer for assistance from the Gym Flip club for which she had previously competed.

“We are very well received here in Beaucaire,” said Natalia Bachynska, Anastasia’s mother in an interview with Midi Libre. “We could not hope to receive such a welcome, such human warmth.”

As the conflict stretches on, Kovtun himself has displayed that same humanity.

“I am for peace on Earth,” he said in an interview with International Gymnast. “I call for all of us to respect and support each other, to bring our good thoughts to life. A deep bow to the whole world and to each one separately, that you support my country, our Ukraine. Good and justice will definitely win over evil and madness.”