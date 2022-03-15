Highest score in women's T20 cricket: Uganda only team to cross 300 runs

Women’s cricket has grown exponentially in the last few years, with new countries taking up the sport and more matches being played than ever before.

At the forefront of this revolution has been women’s Twenty20 or T20, which is set to debut at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian women’s cricket team will be among the eight sides at the event.

Women’s cricket will also be played at the Asian Games 2022 in the T20 format, along with a separate men’s tournament.

The main attraction of T20 cricket is the fast-paced scoring, which often results in massive totals.

Currently, Uganda hold the record for the highest score in women’s T20 cricket with a whopping 314/2 in 20 overs against Mali Women during the Kwibuka Women's T20 Tournament in 2021.

Playing at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Uganda opener Prosscovia Alako and captain Rita Musamali scored blazing tons, adding 227 runs for the second wicket.

Prosscovia scored 116 off 71 while Rita remained unbeaten on 103 from 61 balls to help Uganda Women reach the record total.

The bowlers then bundled out Mali Women for just 10 runs to win the match by a huge 304-run margin.

Two days later, Tanzania climbed up the highest score in women’s T20 record list, scoring 285/1. Mali Women were once again at the receiving end, losing by 268 runs.

Among full member nations of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Bangladesh Women hold the record for their 255/2 against Maldives Women at the South Asian Games 2019.

Nigar Sultana and Fargana Hoque hammered brisk tons to take Bangladesh to the record total. Bangladesh ended up with a huge win as Maldives Women were all out for just six runs, with eight batters departing for zero.

Meanwhile, India’s highest score in women’s T20 cricket is 198/4 which came against England during a tri-nation series in 2018.

Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana laid a strong foundation with swift fifties. Then Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar made handy contributions to take India close to the milestone.

It was also the second-highest women’s T20I score at the time.

India, however, ended up losing the match by seven wickets, courtesy of Danni Wyatt’s 124-run blitz from 64 balls.

The men’s record for the highest T20 score stands at 278/3, made by Afghanistan against Ireland.

Highest score in women's T20 cricket

Runs Team Opposition Year 314/2 Uganda Women Mali Women 2019 285/1 Tanzania Women Mali Women 2019 279/2 Tanzania Women Eswatini Women 2021 260/1 Indonesia Women Philippines Women 2019 255/2 Bangladesh Women Maldives Women 2019 250/3 England Women South Africa Women 2018 246/1 Rwanda Women Mali Women 2019 228/4 Tanzania Women Mozambique Women 2021 226/3 Australia Women England Women 2019 226/2 Australia Women Sril Lanka Women 2019

Highest score in women's T20 cricket at Asian Games

Sri Lanka recorded the highest total in women’s cricket at the Asian Games, scoring 149/5 against Hong Kong in the 2010 quarter-finals.

Lasanthi Madushani top scored with 43 runs, hitting five boundaries, while Chamari Polgampola added 33.

Sri Lanka won the match by 82 runs and went on to secure the bronze medal.