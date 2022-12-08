Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

Hidilyn Diaz wins first world title to complete golden sweep   

The Philippines' Olympic champion has added the world crown to her Olympic gold from Tokyo 2020 last year. 

2 min By Olympics.com
Hidilyn DIAZ
disciplineWeightlifting
Hidilyn Diaz
(Picture by 2021 Getty Images)

Hidilyn Diaz has finally done it.

The Philippines' only Olympic champion to date dominated the women's 55kg category at the 2022 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota and added that elusive world title to her stellar CV.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist cleared 93kg on snatch, 114kg on clean for a total of 207kg to beat local favourite Rosalba Morales (199kg) on Wednesday evening (7 December). Bronze went to Ana Gabriela Lopez (Mexico).

With her entry total weight of 210.0kg, Diaz was seeded number two behind the Colombian but this time it was meant to be.

After having to settle for bronze in the women's 53kg divison at the 2015 and 2017 worlds and again in the 55kg at last year's event, Diaz was finally able to add the world title to her gold medals at the Olympics, Asian and SEA Games.

"Finally, I win at the World Championships. I'm so happy with that," said Diaz whose diligent preparation for worlds paid off. The Philippine steam first spent a week at a training camp in the United States, before heading to Colombia for another week of acclimatisation. 

It was her last major competition in the 55kg category as that weight class has been dropped for Paris 2024 where she plans to move up to 59kg in what would be her fifth and final Olympic Games.

"It was good timing because that is the last time I will compete at 55kg," she revealed. 

The IWF World Championships are also the first qualification event for the Paris Games with valuable ranking points up for grabs.

2022 World Weightlifting Championships: Competition schedule (A finals only)

Thursday 8 December

Women 59kg

Friday 9 December

Men 67kg
Men 73kg

Saturday 10 December

Women 64kg

Sunday 11 December

Men 81kg
Men 89kg

Monday 12 December

Men 96kg
Women 71kg

Tuesday 13 December

Women 76kg
Men 102kg

Wednesday 14 December

Women 81kg
Men 87kg

Thursday 15 December

Women +87kg
Men 109kg

Friday 16 December
Men +109kg

Weightlifting
5 - 16 Dec
Weightlifting | Olympic Qualifier | World Championships | Bo... - Colombia
Weightlifting | Olympic Qualifier | World Championships | Bogota

Add these to your favourites
Hidilyn DIAZHidilyn DIAZ
WeightliftingWeightlifting
PhilippinesPHI

Related content

Hidilyn Diaz exclusive on bullies, body issues, inspiration, Olympic gold, and Paris 2024
Hidilyn Diaz and film star Ruru Madrid inspiring Filipinos to get fit
Hidilyn Diaz trains sights on Paris 2024
"I will remain focused and determined" - Hidilyn Diaz' powerful message to the Philippines
Hidilyn Diaz targeting Paris 2024 after defending weightlifting crown at SEA Games: “This is the beginning of my journey"
More from
Weightlifting | World Championships | Bogota
Hidilyn DIAZ
disciplineWeightlifting

You May Like