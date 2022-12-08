Hidilyn Diaz has finally done it.

The Philippines' only Olympic champion to date dominated the women's 55kg category at the 2022 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota and added that elusive world title to her stellar CV.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist cleared 93kg on snatch, 114kg on clean for a total of 207kg to beat local favourite Rosalba Morales (199kg) on Wednesday evening (7 December). Bronze went to Ana Gabriela Lopez (Mexico).

With her entry total weight of 210.0kg, Diaz was seeded number two behind the Colombian but this time it was meant to be.

After having to settle for bronze in the women's 53kg divison at the 2015 and 2017 worlds and again in the 55kg at last year's event, Diaz was finally able to add the world title to her gold medals at the Olympics, Asian and SEA Games.

"Finally, I win at the World Championships. I'm so happy with that," said Diaz whose diligent preparation for worlds paid off. The Philippine steam first spent a week at a training camp in the United States, before heading to Colombia for another week of acclimatisation.

It was her last major competition in the 55kg category as that weight class has been dropped for Paris 2024 where she plans to move up to 59kg in what would be her fifth and final Olympic Games.

"It was good timing because that is the last time I will compete at 55kg," she revealed.

The IWF World Championships are also the first qualification event for the Paris Games with valuable ranking points up for grabs.