The strongest weightlifters in the world will gather in Bogota, Colombia for the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships.

The stakes will be as high as ever at the event scheduled for December 5-16, as it’s the first qualifying tournament for lifters on the road to Paris 2024 Olympics.

Several Olympic and world champions are among the leading names confirmed for the weightlifting headline event of the year.

The People's Republic of China athletes, who won 22 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, are expected to make a winning return to top-flight competition after a 14-month absence.

Most of the Chinese gold medallists from Tokyo, who skipped the recently held Asian Championships in Manama, Bahrain, to focus on the Worlds, are expected in Bogota, where fellow Olympic champions Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, Maude Charron, Ruslan Nurudinov, and Lasha Talakhadze - among others - have confirmed their attendance.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming World Championships, the competition schedule, how to watch and the stars to keep an eye on in Bogota.