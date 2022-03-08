Hidilyn Diaz and film star Ruru Madrid inspiring Filipinos to get fit

She's the Philippines' first Olympic gold medallist, he's a movie star.

And together Hidilyn Diaz and Ruru Madrid are inspiring Filipinos to get fit and stay healthy through weightlifting.

Diaz became an even bigger national hero at Tokyo 2020 when she won the nation's first ever Olympic gold medal in the women's 55kg class.

"This gold is for all Filipino people," she said afterwards.

Madrid is known for his roles in shows like 'Protégé: The Battle For The Big Artista Break' and 'Encantadia', and is closing in on a million followers on Instagram.

Fitness is clearly part of his job and daily routine, but Madrid took it to a new level when he showed up to train with Team HD.

"I'm scared," he said, laughing, at the beginning of the session in the gym with Diaz and her coach Julius Naranjo, who's also her fiancé.

But he needn't have been. Naranjo walked Madrid through a series of exercises including squats, snaps, and getting the postures and positions right, and the actor was right at home.

"He's an athlete," said the coach as Diaz chipped in with advice and encouragement, later posting: "He was fun and game for the training, until the next weightlifting session, Ruru! Good job!"

There was a surprise too for Diaz's teammate Vanessa Sarno who just happened to be celebrating her birthday that day, and was serenaded with a special happy birthday song from Madrid.

Hidilyn Diaz aims at Paris 2024

After her historic feat in Tokyo, Diaz still wants more and has already said that she's aiming at the Olympic podium once more at the Paris 2024 Games.

'Paris 2024 - God Willing' read Diaz' social media post on New Year's Day 2022.

"New Year, new goals, and new challenges," opens the other post she shared on 1 January 2022, written by Naranjo.

"...The first Gold medal for the Philippines is not enough for our advocacy and what we are trying to do for weightlifting and sports in the Philippines. But Team HD is committed and we will continue to do our best for the Philippines.

"(Hidilyn Diaz') journey is inspiring for many, but we know our job isn’t finished yet. Onto our next goals for 2022, up until 2024."

At 31 years of age, there's plenty still to come from Hidilyn Diaz and Team HD as she continues to train like an Olympic champion.

Just ask Ruru Madrid.