Seeing Suni Lee as she closes out her collegiate gymnastics career at Auburn University was always certain to be a big draw.

That was confirmed this week as Auburn’s athletic department announced that it had sold out season tickets to the women’s gymnastics home meets.

"Having Neville Arena sell out in early November is just simply amazing," head coach Jeff Graba said, according to a press release. "It's an exciting time to be an Auburn gymnastics fan and to be a member of this team. I can't wait to get into the arena and soak up that atmosphere. It's the best in college gymnastics!"

Tokyo 2020 Olympic all-around gold medallist Lee announced last month that she would compete in her upcoming sophomore season at the Alabama-based school, then return home to Minneapolis as she prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"Today I'm sharing a decision that has weighed on me for a very long time," Lee said in a video posted on her social media channels on 15 November. "This will be my last season competing at Auburn University. I'm so excited to share that after this season I will be returning to elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there."

• Olympic champion Sunisa Lee confirms Paris 2024 ambitions: 'I know what I have to do to get there'

• Sunisa Lee: "All I wanted to do was go to the Olympics"