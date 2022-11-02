China, Japan and Great Britain qualify full squads to Paris 2024 at Gymnastics Worlds

The People's Republic of China, Japan and Great Britain claimed tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Wednesday (2 November) after a hectic day during the men's team final at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, on Monday (31 October).

Fourth best in qualifying, China totalled 257.858 to claim its thirteenth men's team title at the world championships. Japan was the silver medal winner, earning 253.395 points, followed by Team GB (247.229). Each National Olympic Committee qualifies a five-man team to the Games in Paris.

After a disastrous competition in Monday's qualifying round, China bested its total Wednesday by nearly eight points, reminiscent of their comeback at the 2012 Olympic Games in London where they were the sixth best team in qualifying and came back to win the gold medal.

"We did so much better compared to the qualification. After one day of refreshing our minds and reflecting after the qualifiers, we got great momentum and rhythm today," said Zhang Boheng afterward. "On the first rotation we kind of struggled a little bit with nerves, especially we on pommel horse, which is difficult to control somehow."

China's winning team boasts 2021 world all-around champion Zhang, Tokyo 2020 Olympic parallel bars champion Zou Jingyuan, Tokyo team bronze medallist Sun Wei, two-time Olympic medallist You Hao, and Yang Jiaxing.

Japan were considered by many the pre-event favourites but couldn't seem to find their footing all night long as mistakes piled up, including from reigning all-around Olympic champion Hashimoto Daiki in the night's final routine.

Hashimoto was backed up in Liverpool by Tanigawa Kakeru, Tanigawa Wataru, Doi Ryosuke and Kamoto Yuya.

"We were nervous, it was our first exercise in the final," said Doi of the team's shaky performance on the pommel horse. "My body was a bit dodgy, and I made a mistake in the routine where I don’t usually make any. Something went wrong."

For hosts GB, it was a comeback for the ages, as they overcame a pommel horse rotation that saw no gymnast score higher than 12.566.

"I definitely made it hard for us. The second piece (pommel horse) was tough for me. I made quite a few mistake," said Joe Fraser. "On a three up, three to score situation it’s very detrimental for our performance."

But 2022 European champion Fraser gave the Brits a chance after earning a massive 15.000 on the parallel bars in the fifth rotation, moving them to fourth place. Then, their horizontal bar lineup came alive with James Hall, Fraser and Jake Jarman delivering under pressure to move them onto the medals podium.

"I just went out there and gave it my all. It is the comeback of my life," said Fraser. "The team and I never doubted ourselves once, We pulled together through the hard times; we were there for each other on the highs. This will be up there for the rest of my life."

Three-time Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch complete the five-man team.

Follow all the latest in our daily live blog. You can watch action from the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier event live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

