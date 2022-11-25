2022 World floor exercise champion Jessica Gadriova continues to collect her hardware.

The 18-year-old, who helped Team GB win team bronze at last summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, was named the Young Sportswoman of the Year by the Sunday Times.

The award comes just weeks after a historic performance at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

There, she helped GB to its best ever finish in the team event, second, which earned the squad a team berth to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Individually, Gadirova had a standout event, as well, becoming her nation’s first woman to claim an all-around medal when she finished third behind Brazilian Rebeca Andrade and the U.S.’s Shilese Jones. She capped her championships off with a gold medal on the floor exercise.

“I’m just so relieved and just so shocked – I can’t believe it," said Gadirova after taking gold. “When I focus on the dance it takes my mind away from the crowd and the tumbles and the leaps, and it makes me feel alive. That’s what I am, I love to perform and floor is one of my favourite pieces to do. It gives me such an amazing feeling.”

Gadirova’s twin sister, Jennifer, is also a member of Team GB.

• British twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova win big at home World Championships and help team qualify for Paris 2024