Gus Kenworthy named to Team GB Beijing 2022 squad
The skiing and snowboard contingent have been named to the British team for the Olympic Winter Games, which start 4 February, with slopestyle and big air specialist Katie Ormerod and snowboard-cross supremo Charlotte Bankes joining halfpipe star, Kenworthy, at Beijing 2022.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) has today named the 18 skiers and three snowboarders selected to join their compatriots who have already been chosen to represent Team GB at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. These athletes will now head to the Games, which start 4 February.
In a last-minute selection due to overcoming fitness issues, Gus Kenworthy has been announced as the one to challenge in the freeski halfpipe and will be hoping to add to the silver medal he won in slopestyle at Sochi 2014 where he competed for the US.
Charlotte Bankes and Katie Ormerod have both enjoyed successful World Cup seasons and will hope to carry that form into medal-winning opportunities at Beijing 2022.
After just missing out on the two previous Olympic Winter Games – one required a mental reset, the other, an injury recovery – Ormerod, the first Briton to win the overall World Cup slopestyle title, is looking good ahead of competing at her first Games.
Bankes will represent Great Britain for the first time at a Winter Games having represented France at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. The reigning snowboard cross world champion now hopes to win a medal for her country of birth.
Alpine skier Dave Ryding and Nordic skiers Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young have all been chosen for their fourth Olympic Winter Games.
“It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing,” said slalom specialist Ryding. “As athletes, we take all our competitions seriously, but there’s something undeniably special about representing the country at an Olympic Games.
“This is a really exciting time for British skiing and snowboarding, and like the whole squad I’m looking forward to giving my all in Beijing.”
The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games starts 4 February.
List of athletes selected to represent Team GB at Beijing 2022
Alpine skiing
Men’s
Billy Major*
Dave Ryding
Women’s
Charlie Guest
Alex Tilley
Bobsleigh
2-man
Brad Hall, Nick Gleeson: Alternate: Greg Cackett
4-man
Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Nick Gleeson, Greg Cackett: Alternate: Ben Simons
2-woman
Mica McNeill, Montell Douglas: Alternate: Adele Nicoll
Cross country skiing
James Clugnet*
Andrew Musgrave
Andrew Young
Curling
Mixed doubles – Bruce Mouat, Jen Dodds
Men’s – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan (Ross Whyte, alternate)
Women’s – Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff (Mili Smith alternate)
Figure skating
Natasha McKay – Women’s singles
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson – ice dance
Freestyle skiing
Aerials
Lloyd Wallace
Moguls – Women’s
Leonie Gerken Schofield*
Makayla Gerken Schofield*
Moguls – Men’s
Will Feneley*
Ski Cross
Ollie Davies*
Freeski Halfpipe – Men’s
Gus Kenworthy
Freeski Halfpipe – Women’s
Zoe Atkin*
Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Men’s
James Woods
Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Women’s Team
Izzy Atkin
Kirsty Muir*
Katie Summerhayes
Luge
Rupert Staudinger – men’s singles
Short track speed skating
Kathryn Thomson – 500m, 1000m, 1500m
Farrell Treacy – 1000m & 1500m
Niall Treacy – 1000m
Skeleton
Women's
Laura Deas
Brogan Crowley
Men's
Matt Weston
Marcus Wyatt
Snowboard
Snowboard Cross – Men’s
Huw Nightingale*
Snowboard Cross – Women’s
Charlotte Bankes
Snowboard Slopestyle & Big Air
Katie Ormerod
Speed skating
Cornelius Kersten – 1000m & 1500m