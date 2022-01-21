Gus Kenworthy named to Team GB Beijing 2022 squad

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has today named the 18 skiers and three snowboarders selected to join their compatriots who have already been chosen to represent Team GB at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. These athletes will now head to the Games, which start 4 February.

In a last-minute selection due to overcoming fitness issues, Gus Kenworthy has been announced as the one to challenge in the freeski halfpipe and will be hoping to add to the silver medal he won in slopestyle at Sochi 2014 where he competed for the US.

Charlotte Bankes and Katie Ormerod have both enjoyed successful World Cup seasons and will hope to carry that form into medal-winning opportunities at Beijing 2022.

After just missing out on the two previous Olympic Winter Games – one required a mental reset, the other, an injury recovery – Ormerod, the first Briton to win the overall World Cup slopestyle title, is looking good ahead of competing at her first Games.

Bankes will represent Great Britain for the first time at a Winter Games having represented France at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. The reigning snowboard cross world champion now hopes to win a medal for her country of birth.

Alpine skier Dave Ryding and Nordic skiers Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young have all been chosen for their fourth Olympic Winter Games.

“It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing,” said slalom specialist Ryding. “As athletes, we take all our competitions seriously, but there’s something undeniably special about representing the country at an Olympic Games.

“This is a really exciting time for British skiing and snowboarding, and like the whole squad I’m looking forward to giving my all in Beijing.”

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games starts 4 February.

List of athletes selected to represent Team GB at Beijing 2022

Alpine skiing

Men’s

Billy Major*

Dave Ryding

Women’s

Charlie Guest

Alex Tilley

Bobsleigh

2-man

Brad Hall, Nick Gleeson: Alternate: Greg Cackett

4-man

Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Nick Gleeson, Greg Cackett: Alternate: Ben Simons

2-woman

Mica McNeill, Montell Douglas: Alternate: Adele Nicoll

Cross country skiing

James Clugnet*

Andrew Musgrave

Andrew Young

Curling

Mixed doubles – Bruce Mouat, Jen Dodds

Men’s – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan (Ross Whyte, alternate)

Women’s – Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff (Mili Smith alternate)

Figure skating

Natasha McKay – Women’s singles

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson – ice dance

Freestyle skiing

Aerials

Lloyd Wallace

Moguls – Women’s

Leonie Gerken Schofield*

Makayla Gerken Schofield*

Moguls – Men’s

Will Feneley*

Ski Cross

Ollie Davies*

Freeski Halfpipe – Men’s

Gus Kenworthy

Freeski Halfpipe – Women’s

Zoe Atkin*

Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Men’s

James Woods

Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Women’s Team

Izzy Atkin

Kirsty Muir*

Katie Summerhayes

Luge

Rupert Staudinger – men’s singles

Short track speed skating

Kathryn Thomson – 500m, 1000m, 1500m

Farrell Treacy – 1000m & 1500m

Niall Treacy – 1000m

Skeleton

Women's

Laura Deas

Brogan Crowley

Men's

Matt Weston

Marcus Wyatt

Snowboard

Snowboard Cross – Men’s

Huw Nightingale*

Snowboard Cross – Women’s

Charlotte Bankes

Snowboard Slopestyle & Big Air

Katie Ormerod

Speed skating

Cornelius Kersten – 1000m & 1500m