Gus Kenworthy overcomes fitness issues to attempt qualification for third Winter Olympics

Gus Kenworthy will be one of the most closely-followed athletes when the Winter X Games Aspen begin on Friday (21 January) in Colorado, USA.

For starters, the freestyle skiing star will be aiming to do enough for a place at Beijing 2022, which would be his third Olympics , having switched allegiances from the USA to Great Britain in December 2019. Team GB are due to announce their team in the coming days.

But an intriguing subplot will see Kenworthy try to complete a competition for the first time in a year.

In late October, the shredder, who was born in England, suffered the latest in a series of head injuries this Olympic cycle while at a training camp in Switzerland.

Two weeks later, the fully vaccinated athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine.

His last competed on Dec. 8, but withdrew after getting ‘the twisties’ - getting lost during the air when trying to land a halfpipe trick - and withdrew.

With just two events remaining in his career, Kenworthy says he's now back to good health and ready to compete.

“I have done all of the tricks that I need to do in my run now... I haven’t put it all together, but I’m feeling pretty good. I’m feeling more confident," he said, according to NBC.

"I don’t know if I feel 100 percent, but I feel like 90 percent, and if there’s ever a time to give it my all, it’s right now because X Games is really the near-and-dear event to my heart.”

READ: How to watch freestyle skiing at Beijing 2022

READ: Winter X Games Aspen 2022 preview

Kenworthy won silver when ski slopestyle made its Olympic debut at Sochi 2014, but his profile really exploded at those Games for a different reason. Hearts melted worldwide after the athlete adopted a family of stray dogs that he found wandering the Russian city.

In October 2015, Kenworthy made headlines again when he came out as gay in a nationally-broadcasted interview. He was widely praised for being one of the first action-sports stars to come out, and became a figure of inspiration for many.

Despite suffering from a hip hematoma and a broken right thumb, the freeskier put on a brave display to finish 12th in the men's slopestyle final at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The five-time X Games medallist will focus on the halfpipe in what would be his Olympic finale at the Beijing 2022 Games, which begins 4 February.

Kenworthy recently spoke to Olympics.com about achieving equality for gay athletes in sport, and you can see that interview below.