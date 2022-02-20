Great Britain's Team Muirhead against Japan for women's curling gold at Beijing 2022 - Final latest

Great Britain do battle with Japan for gold in the women’s curling event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games over the next few hours.

The National Aquatics Centre (aka ‘The Ice Cube’) is the venue for the gold medal match on Sunday (20 February) at 09:05 Chinese Standard Time (CST).

It's a repeat of the bronze battle at PyeongChang 2018, where Japan's Fujisawa Satsuki led her country to its first ever Olympic curling medal, beating Eve Muirhead's Team GB squad.

Now with a new rink full of fresh faces, the Sochi 2014 bronze-winning British skip has a chance of redemption in her first Olympic final.

Follow end-by-end updates below.

The GB skip is aiming to emulate Rhona Howie, then known as Rhona Martin, who won Britain’s last curling gold at Salt Lake City 2002 as recalled in the Olympic Channel documentary film 'A Brilliant Curling Story'.

Fujisawa’s Japanese rink - known fondly as ‘Loco Solare’ - lost their round-robin clash to Britain earlier in the Games.

The British male team led by Bruce Mouat fell short against Sweden in Saturday's men’s final, so all hopes of a British gold medal in Beijing rest with Muirhead.

More to follow. Refresh for updates.

Japan (L-R) during their round-robin match against Korea: Suzuki Yumi, Fujisawa Satsuki, Yoshida Chinami and Yoshida Yurika Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Schedule: How to watch the women’s curling gold medal match between Great Britain and Japan at Beijing 2022

The women’s curling final takes place at 09:05 CST on Sunday 20 February.

For those in Britain that is a start time of 01:05 GMT.

For those in Japan that is a start time of 10:05 JST.

To find out how and where you can watch the final, and all the action from the Winter Olympics in your region, click here.