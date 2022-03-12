German Open 2022: Lee Zii Jia stunned by 20-year-old Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semi-final

Unseeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn upset Lee Zii Jia in the semi-final of badminton's 2022 German Open in Mülheim on Saturday (12 March).

Lee was favourite for many to make the final but a fine all-round display saw Vitidsarn claim a 21-13, 21-12 victory in less than 55 minutes.

The Thai shuttler, who's ranked No.20 in the world right now, proved that his star is on the rise as Malaysia's World No.7 had no answer to his energy and movement around the court.

Thailand's young gun was quicker at the net and made far fewer unforced errors while Lee dropped shot after shot into the net, shaking his head in frustration.

When Vitidsarn led 17-12 in the first set there was no way back for Lee, and the second was even more convincing as the Thai shuttler raced to match point at 20-10.

Flashes of Zii Jia's brilliance were there to see, like the backhand smash to make it 20-11, then another lovely jumping smash for 20-12 but it was too little too late.

Vitidsarn, a three-time junior world champ, took out Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto on his way to the semi-final.

He showed no signs of fatigue after a gruelling three-setter against Nishimoto a day earlier.

As the Thai improves to 3-3 against Lee, this is a duel to keep an eye on for the future.

Thailand's hope now looks forward to the final against either Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen or India's Lakshya Sen while Lee Zii Jia's eyes are set on defending his All-England title next week in Birmingham.

Olympic champ Axelsen and Lakshya Sen face off in other semi-final

Denmark's Olympic champion and world number one Viktor Axelsen takes on India's Lakshya Sen for the right to play Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final later today.

The two know each other well as Sen trained together with Axelsen at his famed Dubai camp, but Axelsen will be clear favourite for most experts with a 4-0 record against his Indian rival.

In the quarter-final Axelsen took just 35 minutes to dispatch Sen's compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 21–10, 23–21, but Indian fans are hoping Sen will present a much greater challenge for the Dane.