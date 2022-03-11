German Open 2022: Lee Zii Jia reaches last four in straight games

Lee Zii Jia's march at badminton's 2022 German Open continues after the Malaysian won his quarter-final clash in Mülheim on Friday (11 March).

Facing China's Zhao Junpeng, the fifth seed needed just 40 minutes to complete a straight-games 21–12, 21–18 victory.

It's the first time this tournament the Malaysian world number seven has won in straight games, after facing nervous third-game deciders in his first and second round ties.

Lee dominated the opening game against Zhao, never really letting his opponent get a foothold and constantly maintaining a comfortable margin.

But the second game was a lot tenser, with the Chinese shuttler ahead for most of the game until Lee rallied back at 16–16 to clinch victory.

His rival in the semis will be either Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn or Japan's Nishimoto Kenta.