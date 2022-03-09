Momota Kento eliminated in first round of German Open 2022

World number two Momota Kento was the biggest casualty of the first round on the second day of badminton action at the German Open 2022 in Mülheim.

Facing counterpart Nishimoto Kenta, the world number 19, Momota appeared to be in control of a tight first game before Nishimoto, whose highest career world ranking was ninth in 2018, forced the first game beyond 21 points before clinching it 23–21.

That appeared to break Momota's spirit as the former world number one did not put up much resistance in the second game.

Nishimoto led throughout the entire second game, with Momota trailing by as many as nine points at one stage.

The match was over in 45 minutes – the majority from the first game – with Nishimoto winning 23–21, 21–9.

It continues a disappointing run of form for Momota, who was eliminated in the round of 16 at his previous two ranking tournaments last season.

Earlier, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia and Indonesia's Jonatan Christie each won their opening round matches in complicated three-game duels.