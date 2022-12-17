Fukada Mari made the most of her World Cup debut on Saturday (17 December).

The 15-year-old from Japan soared to victory at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado, her 155.75 in the big air event edging out American Hailey Langland, a two-time Olympian, who finished at 151.50.

Fukada's compatriot Onitsuka Miyabi was third (149.75), while Asanuma Hinari and Murase Kokomo gave Japan four out of the top five women's spots.

The final consisted of three runs for each athlete, with the top two scores being counted for their overall total.

In the men's snowboard big air, Marcus Kleveland of Norway rallied for victory with two big final runs, scoring a 184.25 to win comfortably over American Chris Corning, who could not deliver as the final competitor of the day.

Corning finished with a 172.50, while Ian Matteoli of Italy was third with a 160.00.

Corning led going into the final run, but Kleveland had notched a 93.25 in run two and backed that up with a 91.00 on his third and final run, making him the only man to go 90 points-plus twice on the day.

It's a seventh World Cup title for Kleveland, 23, who is also a two-time Olympian at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

A special prize went to the biggest run of the day for both the men and women, with Matteoli claiming that with a 94.75 on his second run. American Julia Marino got that honour on the women's side with a 91.75.

On Friday (16 December), Olympic medallists Scotty James and Queralt Castellet each claimed their seventh career World Cup in the snowboard halfpipe event.

None of the six medal winners from Beijing - including Olympic champions Anna Gasser and Su Yiming - were in action in Copper Mountain.