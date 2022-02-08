Gu and Gremaud launch from the YOG to the Olympic podium

Host nation favourite Gu clinched the gold medal on her final run with a dizzying double cork 1620 – the first time she had ever landed the trick – while Gremaud, of Switzerland, secured bronze behind France’s Tess Ledeux.

Cheered on by enthusiastic home support at the eye-catching Shougang venue, Gu emulated her big air triumph at the Winter YOG Lausanne 2020, where she also won gold in slopestyle and silver in halfpipe, and was quick to pay tribute to her Youth Olympic experience after topping the podium.

“The Youth Olympics was so much fun; I remember it like it was yesterday and it really did resemble the Olympic experience here,” said Gu, who becomes the first freestyle skier to win a gold medal at both the Winter YOG and the Olympic Winter Games. “I think it absolutely set me up for the Games here; it was an amazing little appetiser.”

The 18-year-old took an early lead in her gold medal bid in Beijing, opening with a huge double cork 1440 that scored 93.75 points. But her advantage only lasted a matter of minutes, as Ledeux landed an incredible 1620 for 94.5 points to top the standings after the first runs.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu during the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics. Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Ledeux then backed up her opening effort with an impressive switch 1440 for 93.0 points, while Gremaud – who competed in slopestyle at the Winter YOG Lillehammer 2016 – soared into second place with 93.25 points for her switch double cork 1440, leaving Gu in the bronze medal position.

Going first on the final runs, Gu went for broke with a massive double 1620, landing the trick for the first time to score 94.5 for a combined 188.25 points. And with Gremaud and Ledeux unable to improve on their previous efforts, it was Gu who clinched the first-ever Olympic big air title in freestyle skiing.

“That was the best moment of my life; I cannot believe what just happened,” said Gu. "I was guaranteed a podium spot when I dropped in, and I was thinking, 'Should I improve on my previous one and go for the silver or should I whip out this random trick I’d never done before and go for gold?' In my head, I wanted to represent myself and this competitive style that I really take pride in and that desire to push myself and push the sport."

The progression that was on show was also underlined by Gremaud, who celebrated her 22nd birthday by winning bronze.

“The competition was really, really crazy; it was nothing that we’ve seen before,” she said afterwards. “Everyone was pushing and giving it their all and it turned out to be the sickest event ever in women’s big air.”