Five of the top moments from the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships

From new world records to performances of true endeavour, the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships was one for the ages.

The event, held from 18 to 20 March 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia, consisted of 26 events across three days of competition.

Here are the main highlights from the 18th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Yulimar Rojas sets new world record to win third straight triple jump title

Yulimar Rojas was one of the many stars of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, where she set a new world record of 15.67m en route to winning the gold medal.

The Venezuelan managed to surpass her previous mark in Belgrade after landing a jump of 15.74m on her sixth and final attempt to set a new world record and claim her third successive triple jump title at the Indoor World Championships.

Yulimar Rojas Picture by Getty Images

Ukrainian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk sailed out to 14.74m on her final jump to seal silver, while Jamaica's Kimberly Williams finished third with a score of 14.59m.

Marcell Jacobs wins 60m title; Mujinga Kambundji triumphs in women's event

Marcell Jacobs stunned the world when he seemingly came out of nowhere to win gold in the men's 100m at Tokyo 2020; in Belgrade, the Italian proved his success in Japan was no fluke as he won the 60m title in a time of 6.41 seconds.

Defending champion Christian Coleman finished second, just 0.003 seconds behind Jacobs, while Marvin Bracy ran 6.44secs to take the bronze medal.

The woman's event was won by Mujinga Kambundji; the Swiss had previously won bronze in the 60m in 2018, and finished sixth in the women's 100m in Tokyo, but produced a national record time of 6.96 seconds to win gold ahead of Mikiah Brisco (6.99) and Marybeth Sant-Price (7.04).

Shaunae Miller-Uibo adds 400m indoor title to Olympic golds

Miller-Uibo successfully defended the 400m Olympic title she first one at Rio 2016 last year in Tokyo, and added the 400m indoor title to her impressive collection on Saturday (19 March).

The 27-year-old Bahamian set a season-best time of 50.31 to finish ahead of Femke Bol in second (50.57) and Stephenie Ann McPherson (50.79) in third.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas celebrates winning the women's 400 metres final ahead of Femke Bol of the Netherlands Picture by www.starsport.rs

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record...again

Sweden's pole vaulter extraordinaire is no stranger to setting - and breaking - world records.

In 2020, Duplantis set a new mark of 6.17m in the event at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Torun on 8 February, and then followed that up with a 6.18m score in the same competition a week later in Glasgow.

He then claimed gold at the European Indoor Championships to go along with Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 - but no new world records.

His scintillating form has carried into 2022, and with it Duplantis continues to push the bar ever higher.

Duplantis cleared 6.19m 13 days ago to add one centimetre to his own world record set in Glasgow in February 2020.

And competing again in the Serbian capital at the Indoor World Championships, Duplantis went over 6.20m with his third and final attempt - just brushing the bar on his way down - to make history once more.

Rio 2016 gold medallist Thiago Braz won silver, while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Chris Nilsen took bronze.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump gold

There was a massive victory for Ukraine's 20-year-old high flyer Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the women's high jump final in Belgrade.

It was the only final in the morning session and the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist set a new world-leading mark of 2.02m to claim the title.

She was pushed all the way by Australia's Eleanor Patterson who went over at 2.00m to take silver.

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya from Kazakhstan took bronze with a 1.98m clearance - a new Asian indoor record.