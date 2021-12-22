Hanyu Yuzuru misses official practice ahead of Japanese national championships

Two-time and reigning Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru did not attend official practice on Wednesday (22 December) for the Japanese figure skating national championships in Saitama, Japan.

The Japan Skating Federation did not offer a reason for his last-minute absence.

Hanyu is, however, planning to attend the opening ceremony and official draw to be held on Wednesday evening. Attendance at the draw is mandatory to compete at the nationals, which starts on Thursday and is the final Olympic qualifier for Beijing 2022.

The JSF said Hanyu, who is believed to be on his way to Saitama Super Arena from his hometown Sendai, will meet the press after his scheduled training session on Thursday.

Hanyu missed the entire Grand Prix season with a ligament injury in his right ankle and is set to make his Olympic season debut at the nationals.

The five-time national champion has not competed since the World Team Trophy in April.