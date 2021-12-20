The final countdown: Hanyu Yuzuru's Olympic season debut nears

The wait is over.

Finally, Hanyu Yuzuru is set to make his figure skating season debut on Thursday (23 December) at the Japanese national championships.

It will be a show, a spectacle regardless of how he fares at Saitama Super Arena, where Japan’s top skaters will compete for tickets to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

However, going into nationals week, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the two-time defending Olympic champion, who turned 27 two weeks ago.

Other than a couple of statements issued via the Japan Skating Federation, Hanyu himself has largely maintained a radio silence this season.

We try to answer some of the questions before 'The Prince' makes his highly-anticipated return to the rink from injury:

GettyImages-1309421291 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

What’s at stake for Hanyu this week?

A third successive trip to the Games and a shot at becoming the first-ever men’s Olympic champion to three-peat.

At PyeongChang 2018, he joined Dick Button (’48, ’52) as the only male skater to retain the singles title at the Games.

Hanyu is the defending champion of the Japanese nationals, a competition he has captured five times previously.

Three Winter Olympic places for the men are being offered through the nationals. Japan’s team for Beijing will be announced following the men’s free programme on Sunday.

A win will automatically qualify him for Beijing. A podium finish should also be enough, but anything less and it will be left to the discretion of the JSF selection panel.

In principle, a Japanese skater must appear at the nationals to qualify for the Games but the JSF can issue an exemption, weighing various factors before making its selection.

This time around, the JSF has said it is also taking into special consideration the effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on skaters.

How is Hanyu? Where is he?

There’s no telling what Hanyu’s current form is like, shrouded in mystery and secrecy. He has not competed since the World Team Trophy back in April 2021.

Hanyu was penciled in for the NHK Trophy and Rostelecom Cup this Grand Prix season but was forced to pull out of the entire series with a ligament injury in his right ankle, which has proven to be the Achilles’ heel throughout his career.

Hanyu suffered the injury behind closed doors in training. He is believed to have been working his way back in his hometown Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture.

When he announced his withdrawal from the NHK on 4 November, Hanyu said in a statement that he hurt the ankle on a single jump, fueling speculation he may have done it while attempting the quadruple axel.

Two weeks later when he withdrew from Rostelecom Cup, Hanyu said the ankle was definitely improving and it wasn’t affecting him in everyday life.

The world will find out on Wednesday, when he hits the ice for official practice.

Will it be deja vu all over again for the Japanese skating star?

History does seem to be repeating itself.

Before going back-to-back in PyeongChang, Hanyu also injured his right ankle, in practice for NHK Trophy.

He did not recover in time for the nationals but the JSF still picked him for the Games given his then No. 1 world ranking, confident that he would recover in time. Hanyu did, and then some, in holding on to his title, but on painkillers.

That he has thrown his hat into the ring this week would suggest the injury is not as serious as four years ago.

However because Hanyu has disclosed so little and competed just three times in the global pandemic era, only time will tell if he is capable of slinging a third gold medal around his neck.

Yet one thing is certain: for all his regal elegance, Hanyu is a grinder, a fierce competitor of the highest order.

This is a man who survived the M9.1 earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that crippled Japan.

He is already a champion, and will bring that fighting spirit and competitive mindset to the ice for these nationals in Saitama.