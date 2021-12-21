How and when to watch Hanyu Yuzuru at the Japanese National Championships

Hanyu Yuzuru will finally make his figure skating season debut this Thursday (23 December) at the Japanese National Championships in Saitama.

The two-time and current Olympic champion’s return to the ice is heavily anticipated; an ankle injury forced the 27-year-old the miss the Grand Prix events at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Hanyu’s comeback could not come at a more pressing time. Up for grabs at the Saitma Super Arena are tickets to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with a total of seven Olympic figure skating spots available.

On the line specifically for the Japanese skater is a third successive trip to the Games and a chance to become the first man to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in nearly a century.

READ MORE: The final countdown: Yuzuru’s Olympic season debut nears

Joining Hanyu in the men’s singles competition will be PyeongChang 2018 teammate silver medallist Uno Shoma as well and 2021 world silver medallist Kagiyama Yuma in what is pegged to be a must-see event.

For an in depth preview featuring all the storylines at the All-Japan Figure Skating Championships click here.

Below, we take a look at when Hanyu will be skating in practice and competition in Saitama, and how to watch.

Hanyu Yuzuru schedule: Japanese National figure skating Championships 2021 and practice

Hanyu will compete in the men’s singles program at the Japanese National Championships from December 23 to December 26.

Ahead of his short and free program skates, Hanyu will also participate in a practice skate along with Uno and Kagiyama, on Wednesday 22nd December.

All times are listed are JST local (UTC +9) in Saitama.

Wednesday, 22 December

15:15 - 154:5 - Hanyu in practice

Friday, 24 December

16:20 - 20:50 - Men’s short program

Sunday, 26 December

17:00 - 21:00 Men’s free program

Yuzuru Hanyu Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Where to watch Hanyu Yuzuru at the 2021 Japanese National figure skating Championships

Fuji TV will broadcast parts of the competition live for Japanese audiences. The broadcast schedule including what channels will air which programs can be found here.

Those in Japan with Fuji on Demand can stream the entire competition live.

International television broadcast and streaming details will be confirmed ahead of the competition starting (bookmark this page and return for more information).

You can also follow all the news and updates from the All-Japan Championships on the ISU social media handles.

READ MORE: The most asked questions about Hanyu Yuzuru answered