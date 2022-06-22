How to watch Hanyu Yuzuru at 'Fantasy on Ice 2022' in Shizuoka

It's the last dance.

The Hanyu Yuzuru-led 'Fantasy on Ice' figure skating tour in Japan is headed for its fourth and final destination on Friday (24 June) at Ecopa Arena in Shizuoka.

The tour opened in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, a month ago before moving on to Nagoya then to Kobe last week.

Here's what went down during the opening night on 27 May, Hanyu's first public appearance since the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The cast for Shizuoka stays the same from the Kobe show, including Hanyu and fellow Olympic gold medallist Arakawa Shizuka as well as reigning world champion Sakamoto Kaori, to the likes of Javier Fernandez, Johnny Weir, Jason Brown and ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron from overseas.

The full list of skaters and schedule can be found here in our preview.

For those in Japan who missed out on a ticket, Sunday's show will be broadcast live from 13:00 JST on CS TV Asahi 2. Replays will be aired on 9, 10, 30 and 31 July throughout the TV Asahi network.

It will also be streamed (on Sunday only) in 56 movie theatres nationwide. Details of the live viewing in Japan are here.

While Kobe was screened abroad in Taiwan, Shizuoka will not be shown internationally.

More details can be found on the event's official Twitter account.