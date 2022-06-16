How to watch Hanyu Yuzuru at 'Fantasy on Ice 2022' in Kobe

The Hanyu Yuzuru-led 'Fantasy on Ice' figure skating tour in Japan is arriving at its third destination on Friday (17 June) at World Hall in Kobe.

The four-stop show opened in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, last month before heading down the island to Nagoya two weeks ago. The tour wraps up in Shizuoka next weekend.

Here's what went down during the opening night on 27 May, Hanyu's first public appearance since the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The cast for Kobe largely stays from Nagoya, including Hanyu and fellow Olympic gold medallist Arakawa Shizuka to the likes of Javier Fernandez and Johnny Weir from overseas.

Joining the tour for the first time will be Jason Brown and ice dancers Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte.

The full list of skaters and schedule can be found here in our preview.

For those in Japan who missed out on a ticket, the show on Sunday will be replayed on 26 June on a local terrestrial channel from 02:15 JST.

It will also be streamed (on Sunday only) in 62 movie theatres nationwide - as well as six theatres in Taiwan.

Details of the live viewing in Japan are here, in Taiwan here.

More details can be found on the event's official Twitter account.